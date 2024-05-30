S U M M A R Y (Voting results)
On Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at the premises of MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD Prilep was held the Meeting of the Company's Annual Assembly. Shareholders that either participated or were represented were 5 (five) representing 89,37% of the total shares of the Company.
According to the Agenda the following decisions were adopted unanimously:
- Decision on adoption of the Annual accounts of the Company for the period 01 January till 31 December 2023;
- Decision on adoption of the financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year 2023;
- Decision on the adoption of the Annual Report on the operations of the Company for the year 2023;
- Decision on allocation of profits for the year 2023;
- Decision on determining the dividend amount and dates of dividend payout;
- Decision on approval of the work of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2023.
- Decision on adoption of the Annual Report of the Internal Audit for 2023;
- Decision for appointing of auditor's company for the annual accounts and financial statements of the Company for the year 2024.
