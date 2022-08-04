Merrimack Pharmaceuticals : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Merrimack Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Cambridge, MA, August 4, 2022 /Business Wire/ - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MACK) [("Merrimack" or the "Company")] today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022. "We are pleased to report continued reductions in operating expenses as we remain focused on conserving cash to ensure that we have sufficient financial resources to capture future potential milestone payments from Ipsen Pharmacology and Elevation Oncology" said Gary Crocker, Chairman of Merrimack's Board of Directors. "We will continue to monitor developments in Ipsen's Onivyde® (irinotecan liposomal injection) program and Elevation's seribantumab program." Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Merrimack reported a net loss of $478 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share on a fully diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $759 thousand, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share on a fully diluted basis, for the same period in 2021. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $486 thousand, compared to $778 thousand for the same period in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, Merrimack had cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million, compared to $14.2 million as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, Merrimack had 13.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. Updates on Programs Underlying Potential Milestone Payments Ipsen • On August 3, 2022, Ipsen announced results from its Phase III RESILIENT trial evaluating Onivyde in second-line monotherapy for small cell lung cancer. The announcement indicated that "the primary endpoint OS was not met in patients treated with Onivyde versus topotecan. However, a doubling of the secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) in favor of Onivyde was observed. The safety and tolerability of Onivyde was consistent with its already-known safety profile, and no new safety concerns emerged. The clinical study results will be communicated with the regulatory agency." Ipsen indicated in its update that it will analyze the data further before making decisions about next steps.

• On July 28, 2022, Ipsen provided a public update on its sales performance for the first half of 2022 and indicated that top line data from its continuing Phase 3 study of ONIVYDE®in first line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma were anticipated to be available during the second half of 2022. Elevation Oncology • On May 26, 2022, Elevation Oncology released to the public initial proof-of-concept data from its phase 2 CRESTONE Study evaluating the HER3 monoclonal antibody seribantumab in patients with tumors harboring NRG1 fusions at ASCO 2022. The most recent corporate presentation from Elevation indicates that top line data from this trial are expected in 2024. About Merrimack Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is entitled to receive up to $450.0 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of ONIVYDE® to Ipsen S.A. in April 2017. These milestone payments would be payable by Ipsen upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of ONIVYDE for certain additional clinical indications. ONIVYDE® is already approved by the FDA in combination with fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV) for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after disease progression following gemcitabine-based therapy. This existing approval is unrelated to any future potential milestone payments. Merrimack's agreement with Ipsen does not require Ipsen to provide Merrimack with any information on the progress of ONIVYDE clinical trials that is not publicly available. Merrimack is also entitled to receive up to $54.5 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of anti-HER3 programs to Elevation Oncology (formerly 14ner Oncology, Inc.) in July 2019. Forward Looking Statements To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include any statements about Merrimack's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues and future expectations and plans and prospects for Merrimack, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue" and similar expressions. In this press release, Merrimack's forward-looking statements include, among others, Merrimack's rights to receive payments related to certain milestone events from Ipsen and/or Elevation Oncology or whether such milestones will be achieved, if at all, the sufficiency of Merrimack's cash resources and Merrimack's strategic plan, including any potential distribution of additional cash. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Merrimack's future results, performance or achievements to differ