Announcement of the Board Resolution for Absorptive Merger between Merry Electronics Shanghai and Merry Electronics Huizhou
10/28/2021 | 09:53am EDT
Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/10/28
Time of announcement
21:42:01
Subject
Announcement of the Board Resolution for
Absorptive Merger between Merry Electronics Shanghai
and Merry Electronics Huizhou
Date of events
2021/10/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/28
2.Company name:Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Merry
Electronics (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):The investee that is accounted for under equity method.
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:49%.
5.Cause of occurrence:Considering the changing business environment, it is
proposed to merge Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Merry
Electronics (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. through absorptive merger, to integrate
the business resources. Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will be the
dissolved company after the merger.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 13:52:07 UTC.