Announcement of the Board Resolution for Absorptive Merger between Merry Electronics Shanghai and Merry Electronics Huizhou

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/28 2.Company name:Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Merry Electronics (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):The investee that is accounted for under equity method. 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:49%. 5.Cause of occurrence:Considering the changing business environment, it is proposed to merge Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Merry Electronics (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. through absorptive merger, to integrate the business resources. Merry Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will be the dissolved company after the merger. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.