Merry Electronics : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion of Capitalization Change Registration regarding Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/05/24 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/05/24 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees: Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,165,100,420, outstanding shares were 216,510,042 shares, and the net book value per share was NT$51.203. (2)After the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees: Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,164,702,420, outstanding shares were 216,470,242 shares, and the net book value per share was NT$51.213. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The company received the approval letter of the capital amendment registration on 2022/05/26. (2)The above net book value per share was based on the 2022Q1 financial statements reviewed by CPA.