Merry Electronics : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion of Capitalization Change Registration regarding Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
22:04:11
Subject
Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion
of Capitalization Change Registration regarding
Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/05/24
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/05/24
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,165,100,420, outstanding
shares were 216,510,042 shares, and the net book value per share
was NT$51.203.
(2)After the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,164,702,420, outstanding
shares were 216,470,242 shares, and the net book value per share
was NT$51.213.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The company received the approval letter of the capital
amendment registration on 2022/05/26.
(2)The above net book value per share was based on the 2022Q1 financial
statements reviewed by CPA.
