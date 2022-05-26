Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Merry Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2439   TW0002439007

MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2439)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
79.90 TWD   -0.37%
11:57aMERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion of Capitalization Change Registration regarding Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
PU
05/05Merry Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for April 2022
CI
04/28MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Board Resolution to Redeem the Restricted Stocks to Employees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merry Electronics : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion of Capitalization Change Registration regarding Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 22:04:11
Subject 
 Announcement of Merry Corporation's Completion
of Capitalization Change Registration regarding
Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/05/24
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/05/24
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,165,100,420, outstanding
shares were 216,510,042 shares, and the net book value per share
was NT$51.203.
(2)After the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Merry Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$2,164,702,420, outstanding
shares were 216,470,242 shares, and the net book value per share
was NT$51.213.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The company received the approval letter of the capital
amendment registration on 2022/05/26.
(2)The above net book value per share was based on the 2022Q1 financial
statements reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
