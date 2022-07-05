Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Merry Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2439   TW0002439007

MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2439)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
71.00 TWD   -1.53%
05:53aMERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation's consolidated sales for June 2022.
PU
06/15MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Term Expiration for the Audit Committee Members of Merry Corporation and the Re-election for Memebers
PU
06/15MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Board's Resolution of the Re-election for Members in the 5th Remuneration Committee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for June 2022.

07/05/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/05 Time of announcement 17:37:03
Subject 
 MERRY  Corporation's consolidated sales for
June 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05
2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,July 5, 2022--MERRY Corporation
(TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for June 2022
totaled NT$3,033 million, representing an increase of 16.87%
over the same period in 2021.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 908 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net income 2022 1 531 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 515 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,92x
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 15 369 M 517 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 395
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Merry Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 71,00 TWD
Average target price 109,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ru Xuan Lin Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Lu Li Liao Chairman
Lin Ming Huang Independent Director
Shao Yao Tu Independent Director
Wen Chieh Wei Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.79%517
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.08%296 067
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-16.63%709
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-24.66%285
JNTC CO., LTD.-34.35%219
UNIDEVICE AG-34.97%18