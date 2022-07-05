Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for June 2022.
07/05/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/07/05
MERRY Corporation's consolidated sales for
June 2022.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05
2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,
5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,July 5, 2022--MERRY Corporation
(TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for June 2022
totaled NT$3,033 million, representing an increase of 16.87%
over the same period in 2021.
Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 09:52:06 UTC.