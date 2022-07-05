Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for June 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/05 2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,July 5, 2022--MERRY Corporation (TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for June 2022 totaled NT$3,033 million, representing an increase of 16.87% over the same period in 2021. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.