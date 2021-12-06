Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for November 2021.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06 2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,December 6, 2021--MERRY Corporation (TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for November 2021 totaled NT$4,468 million, representing an decrease of 2.21% over the same period in 2020. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.