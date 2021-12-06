Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Merry Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2439   TW0002439007

MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2439)
  Report
Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for November 2021.

12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 18:30:57
Subject 
 MERRY  Corporation's consolidated sales for
November 2021.
Date of events 2021/12/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,December 6, 2021--MERRY Corporation
(TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for November 2021
totaled NT$4,468 million, representing an decrease of 2.21%
over the same period in 2020.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 35 822 M 1 293 M 1 293 M
Net income 2021 1 366 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2021 777 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 20 511 M 740 M 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 844
Free-Float 86,1%
Managers and Directors
Ru Xuan Lin Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Lu Li Liao Chairman
Lin Ming Huang Independent Director
Shao Yao Tu Independent Director
Wen Chieh Wei Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-35.49%740
APPLE INC.24.18%2 655 211
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.67%429 418
XIAOMI CORPORATION-40.78%62 715
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD34.71%26 040
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.82%20 242