Merry Electronics : Corporation's consolidated sales for November 2021.
12/06/2021 | 05:42am EST
Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
2021/12/06
18:30:57
MERRY Corporation's consolidated sales for
November 2021.
2021/12/06
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.,
5.Cause of occurrence:Taichung, Taiwan,December 6, 2021--MERRY Corporation
(TAIEX: 2439) today announced that consolidated sales for November 2021
totaled NT$4,468 million, representing an decrease of 2.21%
over the same period in 2020.
Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:41:01 UTC.