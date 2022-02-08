Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Merry Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2439   TW0002439007

MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2439)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merry Electronics : Corporation was Invited by SinoPac Securities to Attend the Investor Conference to Announce the Operating Results for 2021Q4

02/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/08 Time of announcement 17:46:29
Subject 
 Merry Corporation was Invited by SinoPac
Securities to Attend the Investor Conference to
Announce the Operating Results for 2021Q4
Date of events 2022/02/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex conference call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)Merry Corporation was invited by SinoPac Securities to attend the
investor conference to announce the operating results for 2021Q4.
(2)Please refer to the slides which will be posted on the MOPS in 15
minutes before the conference.
(3)Contact: Miss Tsou at SinoPac Securities
            TEL:02-23823207
            E-mail:joyce.tsou@sinopac.com
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
After the investor conference, the presentation material will be posted
on TWSE's Market Observation Post System and Merry Corporation website.

Disclaimer

Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:02aMERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation was Invited by SinoPac Securities to Attend the Investor C..
PU
01/27MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Change of Merry Corporation's Acting Spokesperson
PU
01/06MERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation's consolidated sales for December 2021.
PU
01/06Merry Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for December 2021
CI
2021MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Board Resolution to Make Donation ..
PU
2021MERRY ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Merry Corporation's Board Resolution to Make Donation ..
PU
2021MERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation's consolidated sales for November 2021.
PU
2021MERRY Corporation Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of November 2021
CI
2021MERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation was Invited by Yuanta Securities to Attend the Investor Co..
PU
2021MERRY ELECTRONICS : Corporation was Invited by President Securities to Attend "2021Q4 Wint..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 975 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
Net income 2021 1 366 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2021 777 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 19 318 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 8 844
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Merry Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 89,00 TWD
Average target price 99,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ru Xuan Lin Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Lu Li Liao Chairman
Lin Ming Huang Independent Director
Shao Yao Tu Independent Director
Wen Chieh Wei Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.72%693
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.77%409 680
HTC CORPORATION-20.99%1 970
JNTC CO., LTD.-10.57%322
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-12.48%278
UNIDEVICE AG-6.36%28