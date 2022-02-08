Merry Electronics : Corporation was Invited by SinoPac Securities to Attend the Investor Conference to Announce the Operating Results for 2021Q4

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex conference call. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)Merry Corporation was invited by SinoPac Securities to attend the investor conference to announce the operating results for 2021Q4. (2)Please refer to the slides which will be posted on the MOPS in 15 minutes before the conference. (3)Contact: Miss Tsou at SinoPac Securities TEL:02-23823207 E-mail:joyce.tsou@sinopac.com 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. After the investor conference, the presentation material will be posted on TWSE's Market Observation Post System and Merry Corporation website.