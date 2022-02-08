Merry Electronics : Corporation was Invited by SinoPac Securities to Attend the Investor Conference to Announce the Operating Results for 2021Q4
02/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MERRY ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/08
Time of announcement
17:46:29
Subject
Merry Corporation was Invited by SinoPac
Securities to Attend the Investor Conference to
Announce the Operating Results for 2021Q4
Date of events
2022/02/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webex conference call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)Merry Corporation was invited by SinoPac Securities to attend the
investor conference to announce the operating results for 2021Q4.
(2)Please refer to the slides which will be posted on the MOPS in 15
minutes before the conference.
(3)Contact: Miss Tsou at SinoPac Securities
TEL:02-23823207
E-mail:joyce.tsou@sinopac.com
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
After the investor conference, the presentation material will be posted
on TWSE's Market Observation Post System and Merry Corporation website.
Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:01:00 UTC.