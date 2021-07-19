Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/19 11:35:22 am
31.95 EUR   -2.59%
11:46aEV : Mersen to form part of a SiC semiconductor supply chain network
PU
07/08MERSEN : raises its guidance for 2021
PU
07/06MERSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV: Mersen to form part of a SiC semiconductor supply chain network

07/19/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, July 19, 2021 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced its participation in Transform, a consortium whose goal is to develop a European supply chain network for the manufacture of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors for the electric vehicle market.

As an expert in high-performance materials - including silicon carbide - Mersen will be lending its expertise to the consortium with the aim of improving SiC technologies and developing silicon carbide substrates for higher-performing and ever more powerful semiconductors.

Silicon carbide power electronics are much more energy-efficient than those based on the current generation of silicon-based semiconductors. Transform will provide European market players with a reliable source of SiC components and systems from a wholly European value chain covering needs ranging from substrates to energy converters.

Subsidized by the European Union, the Transform project is led by German group Bosch. Its aim is to improve the current SiC technologies in order to serve the major emerging power conversion markets in the fields of renewable energy, mobility and industry, while strengthening Europe's competitive position. The French leg of the network is being financed through Bpifrance's PSPC future investment competitiveness program.

Within the project value chain, Mersen is providing its expertise in the 'Materials and substrates' segment headed up by Soitec.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, commented: 'Mersen's participation in this strategic project for the electric vehicle market puts the Group at the cutting edge of research efforts and underlines our ability to address major technological and manufacturing challenges.'

---

ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in wind power, solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aeronautics, space or countless other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERSEN
11:46aEV : Mersen to form part of a SiC semiconductor supply chain network
PU
07/08MERSEN : raises its guidance for 2021
PU
07/06MERSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30MERSEN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/14MERSEN : Webinar at ACHEMA Pulse
PU
06/11BOA Concept lance son introduction en bourse sur le marché Euronext Growth(R)..
DJ
06/08MERSEN : Energy to Innovate, the Webzine
PU
06/01MERSEN : agreement for a US private placement
PU
05/31MERSEN : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
05/20MERSEN : 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 909 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net income 2021 49,3 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
Net Debt 2021 232 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 675 M 797 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,80 €
Average target price 36,38 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN32.53%790
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.06%636 679
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.29%151 927
SIEMENS AG10.11%130 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.20%115 527
3M COMPANY14.06%112 892