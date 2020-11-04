Log in
Mersen: 2021 Provisional Financial Calendar

11/04/2020 | 12:11pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

MERSEN: 2021 PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL CALENDAR

PARIS, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2020 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces its provisional calendar for fiscal year 2021.

2020 4TH QUARTER SALES

January 28th , 2021 after market closing

Quiet Period

From January 13rd to January 28th , 2021

2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS

March 11th, 2021 before market opening

Quiet Period

From February 9th to March 11th, 2021

2021 1ST QUARTER SALES

April 28th, 2021 after market closing

Quiet Period

From April 13rd to April 28th, 2021

2021 INTERIM RESULTS

July 30th, 2021 before market opening

Quiet Period

From June 30th to July 30th, 2021

2021 3RD QUARTER SALES

October 27th after market closing

Quiet Period

From October 12th to October 27th, 2021

You can also find this calendar and our communications on our application by scanning the QR code below:

ABOUT MERSEN

A global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.

PAGE 1 SUR 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MERSEN IS LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS - COMPARTMENT B

INVESTOR RELATIONS

MEDIA RELATIONS

Véronique Boca

Guillaume Maujean/Xavier Mas

Mersen

Brunswick

Tél. + 33 (0) 1 46 91 54 40

Tél. +33 (0) 1 85 65 83 83

Email : dri@mersen.com

Email : mersen@brunswickgroup.com

PAGE 2 SUR 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:10:02 UTC

