MERSEN: 2021 PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL CALENDAR

PARIS, NOVEMBER 4TH, 2020 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces its provisional calendar for fiscal year 2021.

2020 4TH QUARTER SALES January 28th , 2021 after market closing Quiet Period From January 13rd to January 28th , 2021 2020 FULL YEAR RESULTS March 11th, 2021 before market opening Quiet Period From February 9th to March 11th, 2021 2021 1ST QUARTER SALES April 28th, 2021 after market closing Quiet Period From April 13rd to April 28th, 2021 2021 INTERIM RESULTS July 30th, 2021 before market opening Quiet Period From June 30th to July 30th, 2021 2021 3RD QUARTER SALES October 27th after market closing Quiet Period From October 12th to October 27th, 2021

A global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing performance in sectors such as energy, electronics, transportation, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and process industries.

