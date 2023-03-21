|
Mersen : 2022 URD - Universal Registration Document
2 0 2 2 U R D
Universal Registration Document
MERSEN
Universal Registration Document
|
|
|
page
|
|
|
|
1
|
Group Profile
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
Corporate governance report
|
29
|
|
|
|
3
|
Management Report
|
77
|
|
|
|
4
|
Non-financial information
|
105
|
|
Information about the Company,
|
|
5
|
the share capital and share ownership
|
171
|
|
|
|
6
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
187
|
|
|
|
7
|
Parent company financial statements
|
241
|
|
|
|
8
|
Additional information & glossaries
|
267
This is a translation into English for convenience purposes only of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French. It is available on Mersen website www.mersen.com/fr
1 GROUP PROFILE
|
1.
|
2022: A RECORD YEAR
|
5
|
2.
|
2022 IN FIGURES
|
6
|
3. BUSINESS MODEL
|
8
|
4. ORIGINS OF THE GROUP
|
10
|
5.
|
VISION, MISSION AND VALUES
|
10
|
6. MEDIUM-TERM PLAN
|
18
|
7. TAXONOMY REPORTING
|
19
Disclaimer
Mersen SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 115 M
1 194 M
1 194 M
|Net income 2022
|
76,9 M
82,4 M
82,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
264 M
283 M
283 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,3x
|Yield 2022
|3,40%
|
|Capitalization
|
788 M
844 M
844 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,94x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 389
|Free-Float
|97,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|38,00 €
|Average target price
|47,92 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,1%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|MERSEN
|0.66%
|844