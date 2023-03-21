Advanced search
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
2023-03-21
38.35 EUR   +0.92%
12:51pMersen : filing of the 2022 URD
PU
12:51pMersen : 2022 URD - Universal Registration Document
PU
03/16Mersen introduces mdc series dc distribution fuses
AQ
Mersen : 2022 URD - Universal Registration Document

03/21/2023
2 0 2 2 U R D

Universal Registration Document

MERSEN

Universal Registration Document

page

1

Group Profile

3

2

Corporate governance report

29

3

Management Report

77

4

Non-financial information

105

Information about the Company,

5

the share capital and share ownership

171

6

Consolidated financial statements

187

7

Parent company financial statements

241

8

Additional information & glossaries

267

This is a translation into English for convenience purposes only of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French. It is available on Mersen website www.mersen.com/fr

2022 URD | MERSEN 1

2 MERSEN | 2022 URD

1 GROUP PROFILE

1.

2022: A RECORD YEAR

5

2.

2022 IN FIGURES

6

3. BUSINESS MODEL

8

4. ORIGINS OF THE GROUP

10

5.

VISION, MISSION AND VALUES

10

6. MEDIUM-TERM PLAN

18

7. TAXONOMY REPORTING

19

2022 URD | MERSEN 3

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
