2023 Results
March 13, 2024
Luc Themelin
Thomas Baumgartner
2023: a year shaped by major achievements
AMBITIOUS
MAJOR
CAPITAL
UPDATE OF THE
MEDIUM-TERM
CONTRACTS
INCREASE
CSR ROADMAP
PLAN
and
Sales target: €1.7bn
PARTNERSHIPS
€100 million to
2027 targets set
Capex plan
Wolfspeed
support growth
ACC
Soitec
2
Mersen - 2023 Results
2023, another year of profitable growth
Sales (€m)
Operating income before
ROCE (%)
non-recurring items (€m)
1,211
1,115
923
847
2020
2021
2022
2023
122
137
12.5
13.0
10.8
93
69
7.8
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
Green Taxonomy
75% of sales are Taxonomy-eligible
21% of sales are Taxonomy-aligned
A growing commitment to
CSR that has attracted increased recognition
3
Mersen - 2023 Results
Thomas Baumgartner
Chief Financial Officer
2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
4
Mersen - 2023 Results
Dynamic growth in all markets, particularly SiC semiconductors
ORGANIC
GROWTH
2023 vs. 2022
9%
CHEMICALS
13%
TRANSPORTATION
Railway
Aeronautics
Electric Vehicles
21%
ENERGIES
Solar power
Wind power
€1,211m
+13%*
33%
PROCESS INDUSTRIES
24%
ELECTRONICS
SiC semiconductors
Si semiconductors
> +50%
+20% - +50%
+10% - +20%
+0% - +10%
* Organic growth 2023 vs. 2022
5
Mersen - 2023 Results
Strong growth in profitability
(€m)
2022
2023
EBITDA before non-recurring items
186.4
202.7
Recurring EBITDA margin
16.7%
16.7%
Depreciation and amortization
(64.8)
(65.4)
Operating income before non-recurring items
121.6
137.3
Operating margin before non-recurring items
10.9%
11.3%
ROCE
12.5%
13.0%
6
Mersen - 2023 Results
+9% (+14% excluding currency effects)
Commissioning of certain investments scheduled in the coming half-years
+13% (+19% excluding currency effects)
Pricing power making it possible to pass on inflation
2022 operating margin before non-recurring items
In % points
10.9%
Volume/mix effect
Price effect
Raw material/energy inflation
Productivity gains
Wage inflation
p-SiC project, EV team & hiring for the growth plan
Exchange rate and scope effect
Other
+2.1
+4.4
High-tech customized products with
limited cost versus total cost
-3.5
+1.1
+0.3 pts
Operational excellence, purchasing
optimization
-1.7
+6% on average over the year
-1.4
-0.3
-0.3
2023 operating margin before non-recurring items
11.3%
7
Mersen - 2023 Results
Strong growth in operating income before
non-recurring items in both segments
Advanced Materials
15.8%
15.7%
105
98
14.4%
12.1%
73
58
2020
2021
2022
2023
Electrical Power
10.1%
55
9.0%
9.1%
45
7.5%
38
28
2020
2021
2022
2023
2022-2023 change
Favorable volume/mix effects
Price increases offsetting wages and costs inflation
Positive effects
of adaptation and operational efficiency plans
Resources
for EV projects, p-SiC
Operating income before non-recurring items in €m
Operating income before non-recurring items as a % of sales
8
Mersen - 2023 Results
Net income up by a sharp 16%
(€m)
2022
2023
Operating income before non-recurring items
121.6
137.3
Non-recurring income and expenses
(11.4)
(5.9)
Net financial expense
(12.9)
(19.3)
Increase in interest rates
Interest on pensions & lease
Income tax
(23.0)
(26.2)
liabilities : €5m
Effective tax rate of 23%
Net income
74.3
85.9
+16%
Attributable to Mersen shareholders
67.7
81.6
9
Mersen - 2023 Results
Significant increase in operating cash flow,
to finance the capital expenditure plan
(€m)
2022
2023
Operating cash flow before change in WCR
180.8
201.0
Change in WCR
(63.2)
3.2
o/w change in inventories
(69.7)
(24.5)
Income tax paid
(12.1)
(25.0)
Operating cash flow
105.5
179.3
WCR ratio of 19.1% (vs. 20.7% in 2022)
driven by prepayments on contracts
Increased earnings, exceptional savings in 2022
+70%
10
Mersen - 2023 Results
