2023 Results

March 13, 2024

Luc Themelin

Thomas Baumgartner

2023: a year shaped by major achievements

AMBITIOUS

MAJOR

CAPITAL

UPDATE OF THE

MEDIUM-TERM

CONTRACTS

INCREASE

CSR ROADMAP

PLAN

and

Sales target: €1.7bn

PARTNERSHIPS

€100 million to

2027 targets set

Capex plan

Wolfspeed

support growth

ACC

Soitec

2

Mersen - 2023 Results

2023, another year of profitable growth

Sales (€m)

Operating income before

ROCE (%)

non-recurring items (€m)

1,211

1,115

923

847

2020

2021

2022

2023

122

137

12.5

13.0

10.8

93

69

7.8

2020

2021

2022

2023

2020

2021

2022

2023

Green Taxonomy

75% of sales are Taxonomy-eligible

21% of sales are Taxonomy-aligned

A growing commitment to

CSR that has attracted increased recognition

3

Mersen - 2023 Results

Thomas Baumgartner

Chief Financial Officer

2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

4

Mersen - 2023 Results

Dynamic growth in all markets, particularly SiC semiconductors

ORGANIC

GROWTH

2023 vs. 2022

9%

CHEMICALS

13%

TRANSPORTATION

Railway

Aeronautics

Electric Vehicles

21%

ENERGIES

Solar power

Wind power

€1,211m

+13%*

33%

PROCESS INDUSTRIES

24%

ELECTRONICS

SiC semiconductors

Si semiconductors

> +50%

+20% - +50%

+10% - +20%

+0% - +10%

* Organic growth 2023 vs. 2022

5

Mersen - 2023 Results

Strong growth in profitability

(€m)

2022

2023

EBITDA before non-recurring items

186.4

202.7

Recurring EBITDA margin

16.7%

16.7%

Depreciation and amortization

(64.8)

(65.4)

Operating income before non-recurring items

121.6

137.3

Operating margin before non-recurring items

10.9%

11.3%

ROCE

12.5%

13.0%

6

Mersen - 2023 Results

+9% (+14% excluding currency effects)

Commissioning of certain investments scheduled in the coming half-years

+13% (+19% excluding currency effects)

Pricing power making it possible to pass on inflation

2022 operating margin before non-recurring items

In % points

10.9%

Volume/mix effect

Price effect

Raw material/energy inflation

Productivity gains

Wage inflation

p-SiC project, EV team & hiring for the growth plan

Exchange rate and scope effect

Other

+2.1

+4.4

High-tech customized products with

limited cost versus total cost

-3.5

+1.1

+0.3 pts

Operational excellence, purchasing

optimization

-1.7

+6% on average over the year

-1.4

-0.3

-0.3

2023 operating margin before non-recurring items

11.3%

7

Mersen - 2023 Results

Strong growth in operating income before

non-recurring items in both segments

Advanced Materials

15.8%

15.7%

105

98

14.4%

12.1%

73

58

2020

2021

2022

2023

Electrical Power

10.1%

55

9.0%

9.1%

45

7.5%

38

28

2020

2021

2022

2023

2022-2023 change

Favorable volume/mix effects

Price increases offsetting wages and costs inflation

Positive effects

of adaptation and operational efficiency plans

Resources

for EV projects, p-SiC

Operating income before non-recurring items in €m

Operating income before non-recurring items as a % of sales

8

Mersen - 2023 Results

Net income up by a sharp 16%

(€m)

2022

2023

Operating income before non-recurring items

121.6

137.3

Non-recurring income and expenses

(11.4)

(5.9)

Net financial expense

(12.9)

(19.3)

Increase in interest rates

Interest on pensions & lease

Income tax

(23.0)

(26.2)

liabilities : €5m

Effective tax rate of 23%

Net income

74.3

85.9

+16%

Attributable to Mersen shareholders

67.7

81.6

9

Mersen - 2023 Results

Significant increase in operating cash flow,

to finance the capital expenditure plan

(€m)

2022

2023

Operating cash flow before change in WCR

180.8

201.0

Change in WCR

(63.2)

3.2

o/w change in inventories

(69.7)

(24.5)

Income tax paid

(12.1)

(25.0)

Operating cash flow

105.5

179.3

WCR ratio of 19.1% (vs. 20.7% in 2022)

driven by prepayments on contracts

Increased earnings, exceptional savings in 2022

+70%

10

Mersen - 2023 Results

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 08:49:06 UTC.