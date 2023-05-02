Mersen : 2023 Corporate Product Brochure - Performance by Mersen
+Wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen
MERSEN,
A COMMITTED PARTNER AND CORE TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER
As a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen partners with companies around the world that drive today's industry and shape tomorrow's society.
in sales in 2022
employees
For over 130 years, the Group has constantly
evolved and transformed its business, notably through several acquisitions, to acquire an international standing.
Imagining tomorrow's solutions across all sectors of industry
We support all companies seeking more efficient and reliable solutions, across all sectors of industry, including wind and solar power, electronics and fiber optics, electric vehicles, rail transportation, aeronautics and space, corrosive chemicals, thermal treatment, glass, and die casting.
Our commitments
01.
02.
03.
WE PROVIDEYOU WITH OUR EXPERTISE in electrical power and advanced materials, as well as our broad range of products and services.
WE SUPPORTYOUR INNOVATION PROJECTS, helping you to meet technological challenges that will advance the industry and transform the world.
WE WORKCLOSELY WITH YOU TO DESIGN, the most efficient solutions and custom-fit processes for your requirements and business sector, creating real added value collaboratively.
A leader in its industries
Mersen delivers expert solutions with the same exacting standards across all of its markets.
Wherever technology is progressing and innovating,,, you will always find a bit of Mersen
in brushes and
in high-
in graphite-based
in the supply of
in industrial
in current
brush-holders
temperature
anti-corrosion
passive power
fuses
collection for
for industrial
isostatic
equipment
electronics
the rail market
electric motors
graphite
components and
applications
battery systems
High-performance solutions to meet any challenge
Pushing boundaries is second nature at Mersen. Your challenges are what make us tick!
For more than a century, we have provided industry players the world over with innovative solutions to improve the performance of their processes, products and services.
By optimizing the cost, yields and useful lives of consumables, fostering new consumer habits and driving the boom in the green economy, these innovations address the full spectrum of challenges in today's industry, helping to keep pace with technological advances and meet growth targets.
experts
centers around the world
of our business is dedicated to sustainable development markets