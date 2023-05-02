Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:20:20 2023-05-02 am EDT
36.15 EUR   -1.23%
10:43aMersen : 2023 Corporate Product Brochure - Performance by Mersen
PU
04/26Mersen : New comer event Americas 2023
PU
04/19MERSEN : RIGHTS ISSUE: 6 new shares @ 28 EUR for 35 existing shares
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : 2023 Corporate Product Brochure - Performance by Mersen

05/02/2023 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+Wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen

MERSEN,

A COMMITTED PARTNER AND CORE TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER

As a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen partners with companies around the world that drive today's industry and shape tomorrow's society.

in sales in 2022

employees

For over 130 years, the Group has constantly

evolved and transformed its business, notably through several acquisitions, to acquire an international standing.

Imagining tomorrow's solutions across all sectors of industry

We support all companies seeking more efficient and reliable solutions, across all sectors of industry, including wind and solar power, electronics and fiber optics, electric vehicles, rail transportation, aeronautics and space, corrosive chemicals, thermal treatment, glass, and die casting.

2

3

Our commitments

01.

02.

03.

WE PROVIDE YOU WITH OUR EXPERTISE in electrical power and advanced materials, as well as our broad range of products and services.

WE SUPPORT YOUR INNOVATION PROJECTS, helping you to meet technological challenges that will advance the industry and transform the world.

WE WORK CLOSELY WITH YOU TO DESIGN, the most efficient solutions and custom-fit processes for your requirements and business sector, creating real added value collaboratively.

4

5

A leader in its industries

Mersen delivers expert solutions with the same exacting standards across all of its markets.

,,

Wherever technology is progressing and innovating,,, you will always find a bit of Mersen

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

WORLDWIDE

in brushes and

in high-

in graphite-based

in the supply of

in industrial

in current

brush-holders

temperature

anti-corrosion

passive power

fuses

collection for

for industrial

isostatic

equipment

electronics

the rail market

electric motors

graphite

components and

applications

battery systems

6

7

High-performance solutions to meet any challenge

Pushing boundaries is second nature at Mersen. Your challenges are what make us tick!

For more than a century, we have provided industry players the world over with innovative solutions to improve the performance of their processes, products and services.

By optimizing the cost, yields and useful lives of consumables, fostering new consumer habits and driving the boom in the green economy, these innovations address the full spectrum of challenges in today's industry, helping to keep pace with technological advances and meet growth targets.

experts

centers around the world

of our business is dedicated to sustainable development markets

8

9

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERSEN
10:43aMersen : 2023 Corporate Product Brochure - Performance by Mersen
PU
04/26Mersen : New comer event Americas 2023
PU
04/19MERSEN : RIGHTS ISSUE: 6 new shares @ 28 EUR for 35 existing shares
FA
04/18Transcript : Mersen S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 18, 2023
CI
04/18Mersen : Filing of an amendment to the 2022 URD /Amendment to the 2022 URD
PU
04/18Mersen : launches a capital increase of c.100 m with preferential subscription rights / C..
PU
04/18Mersen : 2023 First-Quarter Sales
PU
04/18Mersen : Amendment to the 2022 URD
PU
04/18Mersen : Amendment to the Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
04/18Mersen : Sales growth of 18% in Q1 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERSEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 200 M 1 316 M 1 316 M
Net income 2023 74,7 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2023 366 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 754 M 828 M 828 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Average target price 49,15 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer & Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN1.17%828
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.45%133 406
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY55.44%110 181
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.58%74 928
3M COMPANY-11.73%58 395
HITACHI, LTD.16.28%53 129
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer