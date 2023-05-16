PRESS RELEASE

MERSEN: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 16, 2023

PARIS, MAY 16, 2023 - The combined general meeting of shareholders of Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in Electrical Power and Advanced Materials, was held today under the chairmanship of Olivier Legrain, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With a quorum of more than 70 %, the shareholders' meeting approved all of the resolutions submitted and all of them were adopted by more than 89 %.

In particular, the shareholders approved:

the company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022;

the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share in cash for fiscal year 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 6, 2023;

the election of Mrs Emmanuelle Picard as a director;

the re-election of Denis Thiery and Bpifrance Investissement as directors;

re-election of Denis Thiery and Bpifrance Investissement as directors; the compensation policy for corporate officers and members of the Board of Directors in respect of fiscal year 2023;

the fixed and variable items of total compensation and advantages of all kind paid or due to corporate officers with respect to fiscal year 2022;

the share buyback program;

the authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free and performance shares to Group employees and corporate officers.

The complete results of the votes are available on the Company's website at https://www.mersen.com/investors/2023-annual-general-meeting.

PAGE 1 OF 2

WWW.MERSEN.COM