Mersen: Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2023

PARIS, MAY16, 2023 - The combined general meeting of shareholders of Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in Electrical Power and Advanced Materials, was held today under the chairmanship of Olivier Legrain, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
With a quorum of more than 70 %, the shareholders' meeting approved all of the resolutions submitted and all of them were adopted by more than 89 %.
In particular, the shareholders approved:
the company financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022;
the payment of a dividend of €1.25 per share in cash for fiscal year 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 6, 2023;
the election of Mrs Emmanuelle Picard as a director;
the re-election of Denis Thiery and Bpifrance Investissement as directors;
the compensation policy for corporate officers and members of the Board of Directors in respect of fiscal year 2023;
the fixed and variable items of total compensation and advantages of all kind paid or due to corporate officers with respect to fiscal year 2022;
the share buyback program;
the authorization to the Board of Directors to grant free and performance shares to Group employees and corporate officers.
Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 34 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-builtsolutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen's teams have focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace or other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen. We work to constantly contribute to progress, striving daily to improve people's lives and protect the planet. This corporate commitment has been recognized by external rating agencies, Ecovadis (Gold Medal) and MSCI (AA rating).
MERSEN IS PART OF THE SBF120 INDEX - EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTMENT B
INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT
MEDIA CONTACT
Véronique Boca
Guillaume Maujean/Alexia Gachet
Mersen
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Tel.: +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93
Email:dri@mersen.com
Email:mersen@brunswickgroup.com
More info on "Mersen IR" app (scan the QR code below)