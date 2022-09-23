Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
28.60 EUR   -2.05%
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Anti-Harassment Policy

09/23/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTI-HARASSMENT POLICY

JUNE 2021

INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

The Group undertakes to protect employees from all forms of harassment, intimidation and violence. Mersen has developed a company-wide policy intending to prevent harassment of any type, including sexual harassment, of its employees, or non-employees (such as clients, vendors and contractors) and to deal quickly effectively with any incident that might occur.

This policy applies to harassment whether it occurs on Mersen premises or in some other location where Group activities occur, such as on business trips or at Group social events.

There are more specific policies depending on the country. You can find these specific policies, in Mersen One: HR Internal Communication / Latest Documents / Group HR Charters / Policy against harassment.

DEFINITION OF HARASSMENT

Harassment occurs when a person is subjected to unwelcome verbal or physical conduct because of race, religious beliefs, color, gender identity, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, family status, sexual orientation or any other protected characteristic applicable to the country in which this person works.

These following examples can be considered as harassment:

Physical, written or verbal abuse;

Repetitive bullying/mobbing

Ethnic or racial insults;

Behaviour intending to provoke or humiliate another person;

Offensive printed or electronic material;

Systematic targeting of a person;

Sexual harassment is any unwelcome contact, sexual advances, jokes of an offensive sexual nature; innuendoes or requests for sexual favours.

The above list of examples is not intended to be all- inclusive. Additionally, care must also be taken in informal business situations, including at Company parties and on business trips.

The Group intends as well to prevent sexist or gender- based actions or behaviors.

HOW TO PROCEED IF YOU ARE BEING HARASSED

Employees who believe they have been subjected to harassing conduct (including sexual harassment) or sexist behaviors should:

  1. If possible, tell the alleged harasser that their behavior is unwelcome and ask them to stop.
  2. Keep a record of incidents (date, times, locations, possible witnesses, what happened, person response). The person do not have to have a record of events in order to make a complaint, however, keeping a record can strengthen your case and help you remember details over time.
  3. Make a complaint. If, after asking the alleged stalkers to stop their behavior, the harassment continues, or if you are unable to confront the alleged harasser directly, report the problem to any of the following individuals:
    Immediate Manager, or dotted-Line Manager
    Human Resources department (at facility, region, business line or Group level). A special procedure has been established in some countries, namely Canada, China, the United States and France. You can find them on Mersen One, under the HR domain Group HR charter section.
    Any other manager or executive within the company
    The Group Compliance Officer

If it seems difficult according to the local situation to report the facts, you can send an e-mail to the ethical address for the Group: ethics@mersen.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERSEN
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
05:10aMERSEN : Children's Rights Policy
PU
09/18MERSEN : Meet Mersen at InnoTrans 2022
PU
09/16MERSEN : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG
PU
09/06MERSEN : publishes its CSR roadmap
PU
08/31MERSEN : awarded the Gold level by EcoVadis, for the 2nd consecutive year.
PU
08/31MERSEN : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/03MERSEN : committed to sustainability - CSR Roadmap
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 046 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,79x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 605 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,20 €
Average target price 41,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN-20.87%594
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.05%592 560
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.91%116 717
SIEMENS AG-35.12%76 787
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.81%71 671
3M COMPANY-35.74%63 215