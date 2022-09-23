Mersen : Anti-Harassment Policy

INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

The Group undertakes to protect employees from all forms of harassment, intimidation and violence. Mersen has developed a company-wide policy intending to prevent harassment of any type, including sexual harassment, of its employees, or non-employees (such as clients, vendors and contractors) and to deal quickly effectively with any incident that might occur.

This policy applies to harassment whether it occurs on Mersen premises or in some other location where Group activities occur, such as on business trips or at Group social events.

There are more specific policies depending on the country. You can find these specific policies, in Mersen One: HR Internal Communication / Latest Documents / Group HR Charters / Policy against harassment.