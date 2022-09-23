Mersen : Anti-Harassment Policy

The Group undertakes to protect employees from all forms of harassment, intimidation and violence. Mersen has developed a company-wide policy intending to prevent harassment of any type, including sexual harassment, of its employees, or non-employees (such as clients, vendors and contractors) and to deal quickly effectively with any incident that might occur.
This policy applies to harassment whether it occurs on Mersen premises or in some other location where Group activities occur, such as on business trips or at Group social events.
There are more specific policies depending on the country. You can find these specific policies, in Mersen One: HR Internal Communication / Latest Documents / Group HR Charters / Policy against harassment.
DEFINITION OF HARASSMENT
Harassment occurs when a person is subjected to unwelcome verbal or physical conduct because of race, religious beliefs, color, gender identity, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, family status, sexual orientation or any other protected characteristic applicable to the country in which this person works.
These following examples can be considered as harassment:
Physical, written or verbal abuse;
Repetitive bullying/mobbing
Ethnic or racial insults;
Behaviour intending to provoke or humiliate another person;
Offensive printed or electronic material;
Systematic targeting of a person;
Sexual harassment is any unwelcome contact, sexual advances, jokes of an offensive sexual nature; innuendoes or requests for sexual favours.
The above list of examples is not intended to be all- inclusive. Additionally, care must also be taken in informal business situations, including at Company parties and on business trips.
The Group intends as well to prevent sexist or gender- based actions or behaviors.
HOW TO PROCEED IF YOU ARE BEING HARASSED
Employees who believe they have been subjected to harassing conduct (including sexual harassment) or sexist behaviors should:
If possible, tell the alleged harasser that their behavior is unwelcome and ask them to stop.
Keep a record of incidents (date, times, locations, possible witnesses, what happened, person response). The person do not have to have a record of events in order to make a complaint, however, keeping a record can strengthen your case and help you remember details over time.
Make a complaint. If, after asking the alleged stalkers to stop their behavior, the harassment continues, or if you are unable to confront the alleged harasser directly, report the problem to any of the following individuals:
Immediate Manager, or dotted-Line Manager
Human Resources department (at facility, region, business line or Group level). A special procedure has been established in some countries, namely Canada, China, the United States and France. You can find them on Mersen One, under the HR domain Group HR charter section.
Any other manager or executive within the company
The Group Compliance Officer
If it seems difficult according to the local situation to report the facts, you can send an e-mail to the ethical address for the Group: ethics@mersen.com
