Mersen : Anti Slavery Policy

INTRODUCTION AND PRINCIPLES
Modern slavery is a crime and a violation of fundamental human rights.
Mersen has a policy of zero-tolerance to modern slavery in its organization, its supply chain and any other form of business relationship.
This policy applies to all persons working for or on behalf of the Group, in any capacity, including employees, directors, officers, agency workers, contractors, consultants and any other third-party representatives.
The Group will only do business with organizations that fully comply with this policy or are taking verifiable actions towards compliance.
Modern slavery can take various forms, such as:
Slavery by exercising powers of ownership over a person,
Servitude with the obligation to provide services imposed by using coercion,
Forced and compulsory labor where work or services are exacted from a person under the menace of penalty and for which the person has not offered themselves voluntarily;
Human trafficking by arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to their exploitation.
MERSEN PROCEDURE
Mersen cannot tolerate modern slavery in any form.
To implement our vision and fulfill our purpose, the Group adheres to a set of shared values and internationally recognized standards such as the United Nations Global Compact.
To prevent modern slavery and human trafficking in our facilities and supply chain, our policies include:
Code of Ethics: The code describes the behavior of Mersen as a global company and its expectations regarding the actions of its employees and their interactions with customers and suppliers. A specific page on the Mersen website describes the main commitments of the Group. https://www.mersen.com/group/ethics
Whistleblowing Procedure: Employees and Mersen partners can report any practices breaching the code of ethics, without fear of reprisal. An e-mailaddress is available to report any concerns: ethics@mersen.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.