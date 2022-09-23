Mersen : Anti Slavery Policy

ANTI SLAVERY POLICY OCTOBER 2019

INTRODUCTION AND PRINCIPLES Modern slavery is a crime and a violation of fundamental human rights. Mersen has a policy of zero-tolerance to modern slavery in its organization, its supply chain and any other form of business relationship. This policy applies to all persons working for or on behalf of the Group, in any capacity, including employees, directors, officers, agency workers, contractors, consultants and any other third-party representatives. The Group will only do business with organizations that fully comply with this policy or are taking verifiable actions towards compliance.

Modern slavery can take various forms, such as: Slavery by exercising powers of ownership over a person, Servitude with the obligation to provide services imposed by using coercion, Forced and compulsory labor where work or services are exacted from a person under the menace of penalty and for which the person has not offered themselves voluntarily; Human trafficking by arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to their exploitation.