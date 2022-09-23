Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
28.60 EUR   -2.05%
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Anti Slavery Policy

09/23/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTI SLAVERY POLICY

OCTOBER 2019

INTRODUCTION AND PRINCIPLES

Modern slavery is a crime and a violation of fundamental human rights.

Mersen has a policy of zero-tolerance to modern slavery in its organization, its supply chain and any other form of business relationship.

This policy applies to all persons working for or on behalf of the Group, in any capacity, including employees, directors, officers, agency workers, contractors, consultants and any other third-party representatives.

The Group will only do business with organizations that fully comply with this policy or are taking verifiable actions towards compliance.

Modern slavery can take various forms, such as:

Slavery by exercising powers of ownership over a person,

Servitude with the obligation to provide services imposed by using coercion,

Forced and compulsory labor where work or services are exacted from a person under the menace of penalty and for which the person has not offered themselves voluntarily;

Human trafficking by arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to their exploitation.

MERSEN PROCEDURE

Mersen cannot tolerate modern slavery in any form.

To implement our vision and fulfill our purpose, the Group adheres to a set of shared values and internationally recognized standards such as the United Nations Global Compact.

To prevent modern slavery and human trafficking in our facilities and supply chain, our policies include:

Code of Ethics: The code describes the behavior of Mersen as a global company and its expectations regarding the actions of its employees and their interactions with customers and suppliers. A specific page on the Mersen website describes the main commitments of the Group. https://www.mersen.com/group/ethics

Whistleblowing Procedure: Employees and Mersen partners can report any practices breaching the code of ethics, without fear of reprisal. An e-mailaddress is available to report any concerns: ethics@mersen.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERSEN
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
05:10aMERSEN : Children's Rights Policy
PU
09/18MERSEN : Meet Mersen at InnoTrans 2022
PU
09/16MERSEN : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG
PU
09/06MERSEN : publishes its CSR roadmap
PU
08/31MERSEN : awarded the Gold level by EcoVadis, for the 2nd consecutive year.
PU
08/31MERSEN : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/03MERSEN : committed to sustainability - CSR Roadmap
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 046 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,79x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 605 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,20 €
Average target price 41,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN-20.87%594
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.05%592 560
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.91%116 717
SIEMENS AG-35.12%76 787
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.81%71 671
3M COMPANY-35.74%63 215