Mersen : Children's Rights Policy

At Mersen, our vision, mission and values inspire the decisions and actions that drive our development. To implement this vision and fulfill our purpose, the Group adheres to a set of shared values and internationally recognized standards such as the United Nations Global Compact.
As a small-size, global company, Mersen recognizes its responsibility to protect and defend human rights including children's rights and upholds the UN Framework and Guiding Principles of "Protect, Respect and Remedy".
MERSEN
Mersen can have an impact on children's rights through its direct operations, its supply chain or the Group's interaction with local communities.
Direct operations
The minimum age for all Mersen employees is18 years, except in the case of internships or vocational training programs organized in cooperation with schools and training institutes or approved by the competent authorities. Regular audits are conducted in our facilities to ensure that the information provided in the HRIS, especially the age of employees, is correct and that the Group's Code of Ethics is applied. If anyone within or outside the Group has any concerns regarding practices at Mersen, he or she can report them in good faith using a specific email address. Their actions are kept confidential, and any inappropriate behavior is reviewed as quickly as possible.
Supply chain
All Mersen strategic suppliers agree to uphold its Purchasing Charter for a Sustainable Supply Chain, which includes the following provisions linked to children's rights: Mersen shall not work with suppliers and subcontractors who make use of child or forced labor. The minimum age is set at 15, except for hazardous work where it should be 18. For suppliers or sub-contractors operating at a Mersen site, the minimum age for any employee is18 years, except in the case of internships or vocational training programs organized in cooperation with schools and training institutes or approved by the competent authorities.
Assessments are conducted on a regular basis at Mersen's major strategic suppliers. Mersen's medium-term commitment to improving and securing the environmental and social performance of its supplier base includes an evaluation of the Group's strategic suppliers, namely those that account for at least 80% of the value of materials purchased, by 2021.
Interaction with communities
Mersen's activities as a Group have an obvious impact on local and regional development. Local teams take part in fundraising and charitable initiatives, and most of the Group's sites around the world donate to local charity organizations. By helping employee families, Mersen also offers their children a chance to have a better life.
Some examples of charitable initiatives:
In South Africa, the Group supports organizations that help abused women and children.
In India, Mersen supports employee families by providing access to training that can lead to more job opportunities. It also runs a number of initiatives in partnership with schools and universities.
In China, a team supports students in difficulty.
Improvements to come
Mersen is steadfastly committed to promoting human rights, particularly among its suppliers, and has included a series of specific questions on the topic of children's rights in the self- assessment questionnaire (see Purchasing Charter). The Group also intends to increase the number of assessments conducted by its own teams.