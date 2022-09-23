Mersen : Children's Rights Policy

At Mersen, our vision, mission and values inspire the decisions and actions that drive our development. To implement this vision and fulfill our purpose, the Group adheres to a set of shared values and internationally recognized standards such as the United Nations Global Compact.

MERSEN

Mersen can have an impact on children's rights through its direct operations, its supply chain or the Group's interaction with local communities.

Direct operations

The minimum age for all Mersen employees is18 years, except in the case of internships or vocational training programs organized in cooperation with schools and training institutes or approved by the competent authorities. Regular audits are conducted in our facilities to ensure that the information provided in the HRIS, especially the age of employees, is correct and that the Group's Code of Ethics is applied. If anyone within or outside the Group has any concerns regarding practices at Mersen, he or she can report them in good faith using a specific email address. Their actions are kept confidential, and any inappropriate behavior is reviewed as quickly as possible.

Supply chain

All Mersen strategic suppliers agree to uphold its Purchasing Charter for a Sustainable Supply Chain, which includes the following provisions linked to children's rights: Mersen shall not work with suppliers and subcontractors who make use of child or forced labor. The minimum age is set at 15, except for hazardous work where it should be 18. For suppliers or sub-contractors operating at a Mersen site, the minimum age for any employee is18 years, except in the case of internships or vocational training programs organized in cooperation with schools and training institutes or approved by the competent authorities.