Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/28 11:35:07 am EDT
32.25 EUR   -0.62%
11:51aMERSEN : Contract with Velo3D
PU
03/25MERSEN : headquarters move to a green building
PU
03/25MERSEN : headquarters moves to a green building
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Contract with Velo3D

03/28/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, March 28, 2022 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the signing of a contract with Velo3D to supply silicon carbide (SiC) mirrors for direct lasers in the company's Sapphire XC 3D printers. The contract is worth US$2.1 million.

A total of 16 Mersen SiC mirrors will be fitted in each Sapphire XC printer, which is Velo3D's latest and largest metal 3D printer. The unparalleled rigidity and stability of Mersen's SiC mirrors allow for exceptional manufacturing speed and precision.

Metal 3D printing-which is also called additive manufacturing-is used in many leading-edge industrial sectors because its technology makes it possible to manufacture highly complex metal parts, which could not be produced with traditional techniques such as machining or casting.

Velo3D is a world-leading designer of metal 3D printers. Its main customers are companies in the aviation, space, energy, defense, and semiconductor industries. Customers include companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne, Launcher and Lam Research.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, said: "We are enthusiastic and particularly proud of this contract with Velo3D, an international group renowned for its expertise in 3D printing. The deal once again demonstrates Mersen's key role in supplying cutting-edge materials to technologically advanced companies around the world."

About Mersen

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in wind power, solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aeronautics, space or countless other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen.

MERSEN CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Maujean
Alexia Gachet
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)1 85 65 83 45
Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERSEN
11:51aMERSEN : Contract with Velo3D
PU
03/25MERSEN : headquarters move to a green building
PU
03/25MERSEN : headquarters moves to a green building
PU
03/22MERSEN : 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/22MERSEN : Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2021
PU
03/21MERSEN : Filing of the 2021 Universal Registration Document (URD)
PU
03/21MERSEN : 2021 URD - Universal Registration Document
PU
03/21MERSEN : Report
CO
03/16Mersen SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16MERSEN : : Remarkable results in 2021 - Ambitious 2025 plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 992 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net income 2022 63,0 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net Debt 2022 229 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 675 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 871
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,45 €
Average target price 41,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN-12.06%741
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.19.59%793 239
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.14%135 581
SIEMENS AG-15.92%112 924
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.48%103 587
3M COMPANY-15.30%85 638