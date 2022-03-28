Mersen : Contract with Velo3D

Paris, March 28, 2022 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, has announced the signing of a contract with Velo3D to supply silicon carbide (SiC) mirrors for direct lasers in the company's Sapphire XC 3D printers. The contract is worth US$2.1 million.

A total of 16 Mersen SiC mirrors will be fitted in each Sapphire XC printer, which is Velo3D's latest and largest metal 3D printer. The unparalleled rigidity and stability of Mersen's SiC mirrors allow for exceptional manufacturing speed and precision.

Metal 3D printing-which is also called additive manufacturing-is used in many leading-edge industrial sectors because its technology makes it possible to manufacture highly complex metal parts, which could not be produced with traditional techniques such as machining or casting.

Velo3D is a world-leading designer of metal 3D printers. Its main customers are companies in the aviation, space, energy, defense, and semiconductor industries. Customers include companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne, Launcher and Lam Research.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, said: "We are enthusiastic and particularly proud of this contract with Velo3D, an international group renowned for its expertise in 3D printing. The deal once again demonstrates Mersen's key role in supplying cutting-edge materials to technologically advanced companies around the world."

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in wind power, solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aeronautics, space or countless other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen.

