Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
28.60 EUR   -2.05%
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities

09/23/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GROUP POLICY FOR BETTER INTEGRATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

JULY 2021

INTRODUCTION

Mersen wishes to grow the presence of employees with disabilities at all levels of the organization.

A true testimony of Mersen's Corporate Social Responsibility policy, the inclusion of disability in the Group's policy contributes to the advancement of the collective representations of disabilities in the workforce and in Society.

This also enables to thinking about employment differently and changing the way we view the concept of disability in the broadest sense, covering all types of disabilities, including intellectual or psychosocial.

In this context, Mersen defines a program based on four main pillars:

1. RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION IN EMPLOYMENT

The Group is committed to improving the integration of people with disabilities, both in terms of recruitment and retention in employment, by working, internationally, with networks and organizations that promote their rights. Indeed, people with disabilities currently represent a largely untapped talent pool in the labor markets.

For the recruitment of people with disabilities, forging partnerships with local organizations specialized in recruitment and integration into employment may be considered. A survey of eligible positions is recommended (by incorporating positions that may be suitable to telework and therefore can contribute to integrating employees with disabilities).

Internal services (human resources, technical

services, occupational physicians, training departments, social services, trade unions) and external services (ergonomists, specialty providers) will also be called upon when necessary to maintain the employment of these workers.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERSEN
05:20aMERSEN : Anti-Harassment Policy
PU
05:20aMERSEN : Anti Slavery Policy
PU
05:11aMERSEN : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
PU
05:10aMERSEN : Children's Rights Policy
PU
09/18MERSEN : Meet Mersen at InnoTrans 2022
PU
09/16MERSEN : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG
PU
09/06MERSEN : publishes its CSR roadmap
PU
08/31MERSEN : awarded the Gold level by EcoVadis, for the 2nd consecutive year.
PU
08/31MERSEN : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/03MERSEN : committed to sustainability - CSR Roadmap
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 046 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,79x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 605 M 594 M 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,20 €
Average target price 41,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN-20.87%594
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.05%592 560
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.91%116 717
SIEMENS AG-35.12%76 787
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.81%71 671
3M COMPANY-35.74%63 215