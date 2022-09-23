Mersen : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities

GROUP POLICY FOR BETTER INTEGRATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

INTRODUCTION

Mersen wishes to grow the presence of employees with disabilities at all levels of the organization.

A true testimony of Mersen's Corporate Social Responsibility policy, the inclusion of disability in the Group's policy contributes to the advancement of the collective representations of disabilities in the workforce and in Society.

This also enables to thinking about employment differently and changing the way we view the concept of disability in the broadest sense, covering all types of disabilities, including intellectual or psychosocial.

In this context, Mersen defines a program based on four main pillars: