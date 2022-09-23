Mersen : Group Policy for Better Integration of People with disabilities
GROUP POLICY FOR BETTER INTEGRATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
JULY 2021
INTRODUCTION
Mersen wishes to grow the presence of employees with disabilities at all levels of the organization.
A true testimony of Mersen's Corporate Social Responsibility policy, the inclusion of disability in the Group's policy contributes to the advancement of the collective representations of disabilities in the workforce and in Society.
This also enables to thinking about employment differently and changing the way we view the concept of disability in the broadest sense, covering all types of disabilities, including intellectual or psychosocial.
In this context, Mersen defines a program based on four main pillars:
1. RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION IN EMPLOYMENT
The Group is committed to improving the integration of people with disabilities, both in terms of recruitment and retention in employment, by working, internationally, with networks and organizations that promote their rights. Indeed, people with disabilities currently represent a largely untapped talent pool in the labor markets.
For the recruitment of people with disabilities, forging partnerships with local organizations specialized in recruitment and integration into employment may be considered. A survey of eligible positions is recommended (by incorporating positions that may be suitable to telework and therefore can contribute to integrating employees with disabilities).
Internal services (human resources, technical
services, occupational physicians, training departments, social services, trade unions) and external services (ergonomists, specialty providers) will also be called upon when necessary to maintain the employment of these workers.
