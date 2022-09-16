Advanced search
Mersen : Innovative project in Amiens to limit GHG

09/16/2022
Mersen celebrates the 60th anniversary of its Amiens manufacturing site and presents an innovative project to limit its greenhouse gas emissions

Paris, September 16, 2022 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, is today celebrating the 60th anniversary of its manufacturing site in Amiens, France. To mark the occasion, the Group is presenting its innovative New Thermal Treatment (NTT) project, which is aimed at limiting the Group's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project is funded by the French government as part of the stimulus plan operated by the country's environment and energy management agency, ADEME.

Located in northern France, the Amiens plant has been manufacturing graphite brushes since it opened in 1962. Today, it is the Group's center of excellence for these brushes, which are used in buoyant sustainable development markets including wind power and rail transportation.

With a view to improving its processes and reducing its environmental footprint, Mersen has decided to invest several million euros on the site in the NTT project. NTT involves using induction furnace technology in manufacturing processes, replacing current equipment powered by fossil fuels. This transformation will significantly cut direct CO2 emissions while at the same time reducing the energy and raw materials consumed.

Thanks to these investments, Mersen will reduce its GHG emissions by more than 700 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, i.e., around 7% of the site's emissions. The Group will also save over 2,250 MWh of primary energy per year, or around 10% of the site's energy consumption.

The foundation stone for the NTT building was laid on June 30 and the new furnaces are expected to be operational in the second half of 2023.

Luc Themelin, Mersen's Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Amiens plant illustrates what sets Mersen apart: longstanding know-how, cutting-edge technologies, international leadership and expert teams. We're proud to keep up production and innovation at this plant. The NTT project attests to our capacity for innovation and will help us achieve our commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity, as reaffirmed in our CSR roadmap for 2022-2025."

ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in wind power, solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aeronautics, space or countless other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen.

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

MERSEN CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Maujean
Alexia Gachet
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)1 85 65 83 45
Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
