Mersen : Investors presentation - January 2023
Global Expert in
Electrical Power and
Advanced Materials
J A N U A R Y , 2 0 2 3
A GLOBAL PLAYER AT THE HEART OF TECHNOLOGIES WHO DRIVES THE INDUSTRY FORWARD AND SHAPES A MORE SUSTAINABLE SOCIETY
S A L E S
KEY FIGURES €923m
2021
E B I T D A
R & D C E N T E R S
16.1
18
% OF SALES
E M P L O Y E E SC O U N T R I E S
7,000 35
A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT TO MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER INTIMACY, LIMIT INTERCONTINENTAL TRANSFERS AND EXCHANGE RATE EXPOSURE
N. America
32.5%
14
sites
% of sales (2021)
Europe
21
34.5%
sites
Present in all large industrial
countries with dedicated plant
Asia-Pacific
Multi-activities plants in other
countries (20% of total sales)
30%
13
sites
S. America
& Africa
5 3%
sites
520p.
ADVANCED MATERIALS: HIGH VALUE-ADDED CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS RELYING ON A UNIQUE MATERIALS EXPERTISE
#1-2
ANTICORROSION #1-2
GRAPHITE
#1
POWER
S P E C I A L I T I E S
W O R L D W I D E
T R A N S F E R
W O R L D W I D E
|
T E C H N O L O G I E S
Brushes and brush holders
Pantograph strips
Engineering Heat exchangers
systems
Crucible in graphite
Electrode in graphite
for edm
Wafers carrier in graphite
Slip-rings
Carbon insulation
Laser galvo scanning
furnaces
MAIN COMPETITORS
MAIN COMPETITORS
MAIN COMPETITORS
SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp), Toyo Tanso (Jp),
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Schunk (Ger)
|
|
WITH 20% - 30% MARKET SHARE
ELECTRICAL POWER: A UNIQUE PORTFOLIO SERVING TWO KEY
APPLICATIONS
ELECTRICAL
#2
FUSES
POWER
#
2
P R O T E C T I O N
IN INDUSTRIAL
C O N V E R S I O N
Coverage of all standards worldwide: UL, IEC, DIN, etc.
Fuses for
EV
Fuses for semiconductors
Busbars
Capacitors
Cooling devices
Fuses
Surge protection devices
MAIN COMPETITORS
MAIN COMPETITORS
Eaton(US), Littelfuse (US)
Eaton (US), Rogers (US), Methode (US), Lytron (US), Cornell Dubilier (US), Panasonic (Jp)
|Sales 2022
1 098 M
1 158 M
1 158 M
|Net income 2022
75,6 M
79,7 M
79,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
267 M
281 M
281 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,5x
|Yield 2022
|3,18%
|Capitalization
788 M
831 M
831 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,96x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 389
|Free-Float
|97,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|38,00 €
|Average target price
|42,70 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,4%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|MERSEN
|0.66%
|831