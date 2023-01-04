Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
39.00 EUR   +2.63%
11:28aMersen : Investors presentation - January 2023
PU
01/03Mersen : Contract with ACC for the EV market
PU
2022Mersen : Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 30 novembre 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Investors presentation - January 2023

01/04/2023 | 11:28am EST
Global Expert in

Electrical Power and

Advanced Materials

J A N U A R Y , 2 0 2 3

A GLOBAL PLAYER AT THE HEART OF TECHNOLOGIES WHO DRIVES THE INDUSTRY FORWARD AND SHAPES A MORE SUSTAINABLE SOCIETY

S A L E S

KEY FIGURES €923m

2021

E B I T D A

R & D C E N T E R S

16.1

18

% OF SALES

E M P L O Y E E SC O U N T R I E S

7,000 35

2

Mersen - Forum Oddo 2023

A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT TO MAXIMIZE CUSTOMER INTIMACY, LIMIT INTERCONTINENTAL TRANSFERS AND EXCHANGE RATE EXPOSURE

N. America

32.5%

14

sites

% of sales (2021)

Europe

21

34.5%

sites

Present in all large industrial

countries with dedicated plant

per business unit

Asia-Pacific

Multi-activities plants in other

countries (20% of total sales)

30%

13

sites

S. America

& Africa

5 3%

sites

520p.

3

Mersen - Forum Oddo 2023

ADVANCED MATERIALS: HIGH VALUE-ADDED CUSTOMIZED SOLUTIONS RELYING ON A UNIQUE MATERIALS EXPERTISE

#1-2

ANTICORROSION #1-2

GRAPHITE

#1

POWER

S P E C I A L I T I E S

W O R L D W I D E

T R A N S F E R

W O R L D W I D E

E Q U I P M E N T

W O R L D W I D E

T E C H N O L O G I E S

Brushes and brush holders

Pantograph strips

Engineering Heat exchangers

systems

Crucible in graphite

Electrode in graphite

for edm

Wafers carrier in graphite

for Semicon

Slip-rings

Carbon insulation

for high temperature

Laser galvo scanning

furnaces

mirrors in Sintered SiC

MAIN COMPETITORS

MAIN COMPETITORS

MAIN COMPETITORS

SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp), Toyo Tanso (Jp),

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Schunk (Ger)

SGL Carbon (Ger)

Schunk (Ger)

WITH 20% - 30% MARKET SHARE

4

Mersen - Forum Oddo 2023

ELECTRICAL POWER: A UNIQUE PORTFOLIO SERVING TWO KEY

APPLICATIONS

ELECTRICAL

#2

FUSES

POWER

#

2

P R O T E C T I O N

IN INDUSTRIAL

W O R L D W I D E

C O N V E R S I O N

W O R L D W I D E

Coverage of all standards worldwide: UL, IEC, DIN, etc.

Fuses for

EV

Fuses for semiconductors

Busbars

Capacitors

Cooling devices

Fuses

Surge protection devices

MAIN COMPETITORS

MAIN COMPETITORS

Eaton(US), Littelfuse (US)

Eaton (US), Rogers (US), Methode (US), Lytron (US), Cornell Dubilier (US), Panasonic (Jp)

WITH ~30% MARKET SHARE

5

Mersen - Forum Oddo 2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 16:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
