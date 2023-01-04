Mersen : Investors presentation - January 2023

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 1 098 M 1 158 M 1 158 M Net income 2022 75,6 M 79,7 M 79,7 M Net Debt 2022 267 M 281 M 281 M P/E ratio 2022 10,5x Yield 2022 3,18% Capitalization 788 M 831 M 831 M EV / Sales 2022 0,96x EV / Sales 2023 0,91x Nbr of Employees 7 389 Free-Float 97,7% Chart MERSEN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MERSEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 38,00 € Average target price 42,70 € Spread / Average Target 12,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration Olivier Legrain Chairman Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer & Group VP-Research Carolle Foissaud Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MERSEN 0.66% 831 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.00% 683 722 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.00% 144 079 SIEMENS AG 1.00% 109 457 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.00% 92 855 3M COMPANY 0.00% 70 574