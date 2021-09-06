Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : Investors presentation - September 2021

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 2021

A global player at the heart of technologies who drives the industry forward and shapes a more sustainable society

Key figures

  • 847m 2020 sales
  • 123m 2020 EBITDA
    14.5% of sales

6,400 employees

16 R&D centers

35 countries

Commitments for sustainability

Sustainable

Waste

Safety

Human capital

Diversity

recycling

development

at work

richness

56%

60%

1.54

91%

35%

of sales linked to

LTIR

of employees proud to Women in the

sustainable dvpt

be part of the Group

workforce

Recognition

Customers,

MSCI-ESG rating

Supply chain

2

Exane ESG conference - Sept 2021

What makes Mersen unique?

Expertise

Advanced

Materials

Electrical Power

Efficient innovation

Competitive

differentiation

High barriers

of entry (graphite

formulation, electrical

regulations and

standard)

Customized

products (>65%)

Global footprint

Positioned on

attractive markets

Sustainable development markets (Renewable energies, Electronics and green Transportation)

Highly buoyant

markets:

SiC semicon, EV, Solar

Excellence to

drive cash-flow

Solid balance sheet and cash generation

High gross margin

Lean culture deployment

CSR commitments

for overall

improvement

#1 or 2 on each activity with c. 15-30% market share

3

Mersen- Sept 2021

Advanced Materials: High value-added customized solutions relying on a unique materials expertise

Anticorrosion Equipment

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Engineering systems Columns, reactors and pressure vessels

Heat exchangers

Competitors

SGL Carbon (Ger)

4

Mersen- Sept 2021

Graphite Specialties

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Laser galvo scanning

Wafers carrier in

mirrors in Sintered SiC

ultra pure graphite

for Semicon

Ultra pure graphite

Carbon insulation

electrodes for

for high temperature

polysilicon production

furnaces

SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp), Toyo Tanso (Jp), Schunk (Ger)

Power Transfer Technologies

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Brushes and

Slip-rings

brush holders

Total Monitoring &

Lubricating sticks &

DustCollector

applicators for

wheel/rail contact

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Schunk (Ger)

Electrical Power: A unique portfolio serving two key applications

Electrical Protection

N° 2 Worldwide in industrial fuses

Coverage of all standards

worldwide: UL, IEC, DIN, etc.

Competitors: Eaton(US),

Littelfuse (US)

Fuses and fuse holders

Surge protection devices

Power Conversion

N° 2 Worldwide (components)

Fuses for

Busbars

Cooling devices

Capacitors

semiconductors

Only customized offering of

bundled passive

components on the market

Competitors: Eaton (US), Rogers

(US), Methode (US), Lytron (US),

Cornell Dubilier (US), Panasonic (Jp)

5

Mersen- Sept 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERSEN
09:12aMERSEN : Investors presentation - September 2021
PU
09:12aMERSEN : SRI presentation (socially responsible investment) - September 2021
PU
07/30Mersen Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30MERSEN : Excellent performance in first-half 2021
PU
07/30MERSEN : Excellent performance in H1 2021
PU
07/28SAVE THE DATE : Mersen 2021 Interim Results
PU
07/22INSIDE MERSEN : Saint Bonnet de Mure's Test Lab
PU
07/19EV : Mersen to form part of a SiC semiconductor supply chain network
PU
07/08MERSEN : raises its guidance for 2021
PU
07/06MERSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 908 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2021 50,4 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
Net Debt 2021 219 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 700 M 832 M 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 866
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,70 €
Average target price 37,13 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN36.16%832
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.96%638 084
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.36%157 660
SIEMENS AG21.32%135 385
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.24%114 973
3M COMPANY11.21%112 481