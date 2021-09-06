|
Mersen : Investors presentation - September 2021
A global player at the heart of technologies who drives the industry forward and shapes a more sustainable society
Key figures
847m 2020 sales
123m 2020 EBITDA
14.5% of sales
6,400 employees
16 R&D centers
35 countries
Commitments for sustainability
Sustainable
Waste
Safety
Human capital
Diversity
recycling
development
at work
richness
56%
60%
1.54
91%
35%
of sales linked to
LTIR
of employees proud to Women in the
sustainable dvpt
be part of the Group
workforce
Recognition
Customers,
MSCI-ESG rating
Supply chain
What makes Mersen unique?
Expertise
Advanced
Materials
Electrical Power
Efficient innovation
Competitive
differentiation
High barriers
of entry (graphite
formulation, electrical
regulations and
standard)
Customized
products (>65%)
Global footprint
Positioned on
attractive markets
Sustainable development markets (Renewable energies, Electronics and green Transportation)
Highly buoyant
markets:
SiC semicon, EV, Solar
Excellence to
drive cash-flow
Solid balance sheet and cash generation
High gross margin
Lean culture deployment
CSR commitments
for overall
improvement
#1 or 2 on each activity with c. 15-30% market share
Advanced Materials: High value-added customized solutions relying on a unique materials expertise
Anticorrosion Equipment
N° 1-2 Worldwide
Engineering systems Columns, reactors and pressure vessels
|
Heat exchangers
Competitors
SGL Carbon (Ger)
Graphite Specialties
N° 1-2 Worldwide
Laser galvo scanning
Wafers carrier in
mirrors in Sintered SiC
ultra pure graphite
for Semicon
Ultra pure graphite
Carbon insulation
electrodes for
for high temperature
polysilicon production
furnaces
SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp), Toyo Tanso (Jp), Schunk (Ger)
Power Transfer Technologies
N° 1-2 Worldwide
Brushes and
Slip-rings
brush holders
Total Monitoring &
Lubricating sticks &
DustCollector
applicators for
wheel/rail contact
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Schunk (Ger)
Electrical Power: A unique portfolio serving two key applications
Electrical Protection
N° 2 Worldwide in industrial fuses
Coverage of all standards
worldwide: UL, IEC, DIN, etc.
Competitors: Eaton(US),
Littelfuse (US)
Fuses and fuse holders
Surge protection devices
Power Conversion
N° 2 Worldwide (components)
Fuses for
Busbars
Cooling devices
Capacitors
semiconductors
Only customized offering of
bundled passive
components on the market
Competitors: Eaton (US), Rogers
(US), Methode (US), Lytron (US),
Cornell Dubilier (US), Panasonic (Jp)
|Sales 2021
908 M
1 078 M
1 078 M
|Net income 2021
50,4 M
59,8 M
59,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
219 M
259 M
259 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|13,8x
|Yield 2021
|2,35%
|Capitalization
700 M
832 M
830 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,01x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,95x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 866
|Free-Float
|98,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
33,70 €
|Average target price
37,13 €
|Spread / Average Target
10,2%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|MERSEN
|36.16%
|832