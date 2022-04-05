Mersen Magazine: Energy to innovate #2

Energy to innovate

For 130 years, Mersen has been bringing progress to life.

Back to the future

In the air

Solar power, a market with a bright future

A LOOK BACK OVER TECHNICAL AND SOCIAL INNOVATIONS THAT HAVE MOVED THE WORLD FORWARD

Inside Mersen

CSR: NEW OBJECTIVES TO GO THE EXTRA MILE

2022 N°2

12 Zhonghuan and Mersen, a natural fit 20 A Mersen guide to productivity

The importance of long-term thinking

LUC THEMELIN, CEO

These are very singular times. With the pandemic still raging, new geopolitical tensions emerging and rather gloomy prospects for global warming, it's sometimes hard to look to the future with optimism. Yet that is precisely what we must do - especially since there are growth opportunities to be seized as we actively take part in the collective eﬀort required to meet these challenges. Very modestly, on its own scale, Mersen is one of those industrial players that continue to chart their course. It's a demanding task, but also a consistent and above all a sustainable one. Wedemonstrated this once again in 2021 by delivering very satisfactory results, with sales of €923 million and growth of nearly 10%. ese ﬁgures don't stem from good luck or casual opportunism. Rather, they're simply the rewards of the strategy we embarked on several years ago.

By positioning ourselves on a few buoyant markets, starting with those linked to sustainable development, we at Mersen have chosen to think long term, addressing today's big-picture issues in all their complexity. ese challenges have no secrets for us. ey range from the reduction of our collectiveimpact - especially our carbon footprint - to the development of renewable energies to replace fossil fuels, without forgetting the promotion of green mobility and alternative transportation methods.

Meeting these challenges will of course require tremendous political and industrial will, but also the sort of cutting-edge expertise that few

EDITORIAL

players possess. roughout its history, Mersen has been a trailblazer when it has come to optimizing the most complex industrial processes and making them reliable and secure. By putting our know-how at the service of solar, wind, electronics, automotive and electrical infrastructure players, and indeed all industrial companies (including those

EDITORIAL

in the chemical and process industries) looking to grow while keeping their impact under control, we have resolutely chosen to play the long game.

Naturally, we apply the same demanding standards to our business as our customers do to theirs. We released a new CSR roadmap to make further progress on the social, societal and environmental aspects of our business. While the news proves day after day that we can't control everything, we think it's essential to use all the tools at our disposal. And since we believe that CSR drives growth, we want to move up to the next level on many issues - by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity, curbing our water use, and promoting responsible purchasing, the circular economy, health and safety at work, and diversity in management teams.

You can ﬁnd out more about our approach in this latest edition of our magazine, which also includes a feature report on the solar market - among our main growth drivers in 2021 and one of the keys to developing a less carbon-intensive energy mix worldwide. More than ever, our aim is to embody that "spirit of innovation" that has made us unique since day one and which allows us, at our level, to take action for a more balanced world.

I hope you enjoy reading our magazine.

"Throughout its history, Mersen has been a trailblazer when it has come to optimizing the most complex industrial processes and making them reliable and secure."

Solar power, a market with a bright future p.6 Mersen: central to solar power generation p.8 Zhonghuan and Mersen, a natural fit p.12 Interview: "The solar market continues to ramp up" p.14

In the air SOLAR POWER: A RADIANT MARKET FOR MERSEN

Solar power, a market with a bright future

Although it currently accounts for just 3% of global electricity generation, solar power is set to play a major role in the energy transition over the coming years.

The main source of energy on Earth - and the oldest

Used since Antiquity for its many virtues, especially heat, the Sun could also be on the verge of becoming our primary source of electricity generation in the near future. Whatever tomorrow holds, barely more than a century after solar photovoltaic (PV) cells were ﬁrst invented and after decades of ups and down, solar power today appears to have ﬁnally reached a turning point in its industrial development.

"e ﬁrst phase of expansion for solar power dates back to the 1960s and the space race," says Philippe Meunier,

Senior Strategic Marketing Manager for Mersen's Graphite Specialties.

"Don't forget that solar is the only technology - other than nuclear - capable of powering satellites."

However, despite obvious potential, the development of solar technology was fairly low-key in the early days. Too expensive to produce at the time, and hard to store, solar power was no match for fossil fuels, nuclear power and other renewables such as hydro.

A key role to play in tackling the climate emergency

Half a century later, things have changed dramatically.

85%

of solar cells are produced in ChinaSolar cell production costs

have fallen by

80%

in 10 years

While global electricity consumption has more than doubled (source: International Energy Agency - IEA), solar power has become substantially more competitive on the back of an 80% reduction in cell production costs over the last ten years.

China, currently the world's biggest power consumer, is striving to diversify its sources of production so as to reduce its dependence on coal, and has taken the lead in the solar market.

At the same time, global awareness of the threat posed by climate change has spurred progress worldwidein the shift toward renewables.

"Since the Kyoto Protocol came into force, the energy transition and the response to the climate emergency have become the driving forces behind the development of the solar industry," says Meunier. "Representing just 3% of global electricity generation, solar power is still quite a small part of the global energy mix, but the momentum is there and solar power has a big role to play going forward - mainly for residential and industrial use, but also via the development of solar farms."

e recent surge in energy costs, especially in Europe,will be another argument prompting increasing numbers of countries to include solar power in their energy independence strategies.

A few technical challenges remain to be met, particularly in terms of energy storage, but specialists like Mersen are already working to facilitate the next steps in the development of the industry and its key players.

Solar power could account for 20% of global electricity generation by 2050, versus 3% today.*

* Source: International Energy Agency

In the air SOLAR POWER: A RADIANT MARKET FOR MERSEN

SILICON INGOT MANUFACTURING • Furnace insulation

• Graphite crucible

• Furnace lining

• Machined graphite parts

• Purified graphite resistor Mersen: central to solar power generation POWER CONVERSION Mersen is one of only a handful of players operating both upstream and downstream of the solar power generation chain, from polysilicon and wafer manufacturing to facility security and management to energy storage.

SAND