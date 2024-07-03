Mersen : Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 30 juin 2024

03 Jul 2024 18:50 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

MERSEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1267889_0624declaration_nbre_actionsvotes_juin.pdf

Source

MERSEN

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

MERSEN

ISIN

FR0000039620

Symbol

MRN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 16:56:10 UTC.