Mersen : Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 31 mars 2024

Global Expert in electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its client's specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - advanced materials (55.3%): graphite anticorrosion equipment (world No. 1), brushes and brushholders for industrial electric motors (world No. 1), and high-temperature applications of isostatic graphite (world No. 2); - electrical power (44.7%): solutions for energy management (namely power electronics; world No. 1 supplier of passive components for power electronics), electric protection and monitoring (world No. 2 in industrial fuses manufacturing) and current collection for the rail market (world No. 1). At the end of 2023, the group had 51 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.1%), Europe (25.7%), North America (38.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.7%) and other (3.3%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates