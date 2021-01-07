Log in
MERSEN    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
Mersen : Présentation Mersen ODDO BHF Digital Forum 2021 (en anglais)

01/07/2021
J a n u a r y 2 0 2 1

Developing the best technologies for the industries

of the future

Mersen in a nutshell

A sustainable, growing and profitable company (€950m sales in 2019)

An industrial company with a human scale (6,500 employees around the world)

An energy to innovate for 130 years (16 R&D centers)

A company attentive to meet and anticipate customer demands for their mission-critical needs

(presence in 35 countries)

A business respectful of ethics and environment. (50%+ of sales in sustainable development markets)

2 November 2020

What makes Mersen unique?

Expertise

Advanced Materials

Electrical Power

Efficient innovation

Competitive

differentiation

High barriers

of entry (graphite

formulation, norms and

regulations)

Customized products

(>65%)

Global footprint

Positioned on

attractive markets

Sustainable development markets (Renewable energies, Electronics and

green Transportation)

Highly buoyant

markets:

SiC semicon, EV

Excellence to drive

cash-flow

Solid balance sheet and cash generation

High gross margin

Lean culture deployment

CSR commitments for overall improvement

#1 or 2 on each activity with c. 15-30% market share

3 November 2020

Advanced Materials: High value-added customized solutions relying on a unique materials expertise

ANTICORROSION EQUIPMENT

GRAPHITE SPECIALTIES

POWER TRANSFER TECHNOLOGIES

N° 1-2 Worldwide

N° 1-2 Worldwide

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Engineering systems Columns, reactors and pressure vessels

Heat exchangers

Competitors

SGL Carbon (Ger)

Laser galvo scanning

Wafers carrier in

Brushes and

Slip-rings

mirrors in Sintered SiC

ultra pure graphite

brush holders

for Semicon

Ultra pure graphite

Carbon insulation

Total Monitoring &

Lubricating sticks &

electrodes for

for high temperature

DustCollector

applicators for

polysilicon production

furnaces

wheel/rail contact

SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp),

Morgan Advanced Materials

Toyo Tanso (Jp), Schunk (Ger)

(UK), Schunk (Ger)

4 November 2020

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:05:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 835 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2020 -13,8 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 262 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 525 M 645 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 816
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,13 €
Last Close Price 25,55 €
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSEN3.23%645
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.21%146 273
SIEMENS AG3.71%115 200
3M COMPANY-0.34%98 971
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.19%94 344
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.2.53%64 513
