Mersen : Présentation Mersen ODDO BHF Digital Forum 2021 (en anglais)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 835 M 1 028 M 1 028 M Net income 2020 -13,8 M -17,0 M -17,0 M Net Debt 2020 262 M 322 M 322 M P/E ratio 2020 -38,4x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 525 M 645 M 647 M EV / Sales 2020 0,94x EV / Sales 2021 0,87x Nbr of Employees 6 816 Free-Float 91,4% Chart MERSEN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MERSEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 27,13 € Last Close Price 25,55 € Spread / Highest target 13,5% Spread / Average Target 6,16% Spread / Lowest Target -2,15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer Olivier Legrain Chairman Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research Carolle Foissaud Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MERSEN 3.23% 645 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.21% 146 273 SIEMENS AG 3.71% 115 200 3M COMPANY -0.34% 98 971 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5.19% 94 344 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. 2.53% 64 513