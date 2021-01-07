Mersen : Présentation Mersen ODDO BHF Digital Forum 2021 (en anglais)

J a n u a r y 2 0 2 1
Developing the best technologies for the industries
of the future
Mersen in a nutshell
A sustainable, growing and profitable company (€950m sales in 2019)
An industrial company with a human scale (6,500 employees around the world)
An energy to innovate for 130 years (16 R&D centers)
A company attentive to meet and anticipate customer demands for their mission-critical needs
(presence in 35 countries)
A business respectful of ethics and environment. (50%+ of sales in sustainable development markets)
2 November 2020
What makes Mersen unique?
Expertise
Advanced Materials
Electrical Power
Efficient innovation
Competitive
differentiation
High barriers
of entry (graphite
formulation, norms and
regulations)
Customized products
(>65%)
Global footprint
Positioned on
attractive markets
Sustainable development markets (Renewable energies, Electronics and
green Transportation)
Highly buoyant
markets:
SiC semicon, EV
Excellence to drive
cash-flow
Solid balance sheet and cash generation
High gross margin
Lean culture deployment
CSR commitments for overall improvement
#1 or 2 on each activity with c. 15-30% market share
3 November 2020
Advanced Materials: High value-added customized solutions relying on a unique materials expertise
|
ANTICORROSION EQUIPMENT
|
|
|
|
GRAPHITE SPECIALTIES
|
|
|
|
POWER TRANSFER TECHNOLOGIES
|
N° 1-2 Worldwide
|
|
|
|
N° 1-2 Worldwide
|
|
|
|
N° 1-2 Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering systems Columns, reactors and pressure vessels
Heat exchangers
|
Competitors
|
SGL Carbon (Ger)
|
|
|
|
Laser galvo scanning
|
Wafers carrier in
|
Brushes and
|
Slip-rings
|
mirrors in Sintered SiC
|
ultra pure graphite
|
brush holders
|
|
|
for Semicon
|
|
|
Ultra pure graphite
|
Carbon insulation
|
|
|
Total Monitoring &
|
Lubricating sticks &
|
|
electrodes for
|
for high temperature
|
|
|
DustCollector
|
applicators for
|
polysilicon production
|
furnaces
|
|
|
|
wheel/rail contact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp),
|
Morgan Advanced Materials
|
Toyo Tanso (Jp), Schunk (Ger)
|
(UK), Schunk (Ger)
|
