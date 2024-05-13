At the heart of energy transition
May, 2024
Mersen at the heart of the energy transition
SUPPORTING
CONTRIBUTING
IMPROVING
PARTICIPATING
the transition to
to power conversion
power conversion
in the development
renewable energies
& transmission
efficiency with
of electric vehicles
silicon carbide semi-conductors
Green Taxonomy
Sustainable development markets
75% of sales are Taxonomy-eligible
56% of sales (Mersen definition)
21% of sales are Taxonomy-aligned
Our medium - term plan is based on energy transition growth markets
Sales
€1,211m
€1,115m
2022-202328%
27% +20%
2022-2023
+5%
2027 plan (announced in March 2023)
~€1,700m
Renewable energies
2022-2027
~45% CAGR > 20%
Si Semiconductors
SiC Semiconductors
EV
CAGR +3%
2022
2023
2027
The 2027 plan goes hand-in-hand with a climate plan
In our value chain
Developing in sectors that help limit global warming
Emitting fewer tons of
Preserving water resources
CO2 equivalent per €m of sales
Limiting waste and increasing recycling
56%
of sales linked to sustainable development
80%
851
803
73%
197
653
173
583
33%
90
79
0
63%
53%
80%
70%
2018
2021
2023
2027
2018
2021
2023
2027
Intensity
% electricity
Water consumption
(tCO2eq)
from renewable sources
intensity
2018 2021 2023 2027
% waste recycled
And beyond our value chain:
- Fund renewable energy projects or other projects that prevent or reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide: compensation equivalent to the emissions resulting from additional capex under the growth plan
(€300 million).
- Fund research projects to combat global warming (PolarPOD)
And a global CSR road - map
PRIORITY COMMITMENTS
AMBITION
Responsible partner
Improve social and environmental
practices throughout our value chain
Limit the environmental
Decarbonize and mitigate the impact of
impact of our sites
climate change
Promote equal opportunity and
diversity
Promote a social responsibility policy
Develop our human capital
for all
Develop and consolidate the health and
safety culture within the Group
Develop a culture of ethics
- Instill ethical behavior
and compliance
- Protect data and systems
2027 TARGETS (VS 2022)
- Ensure that less than 5% of suppliers have a CSR score of less than 25
- Maintain a minimum of 85% of external purchases with local suppliers
- Reduce GHG emissions intensity by 35% (scopes 1& 2)
- Increase the share of renewable electricity to 80%
- Increase the share of waste recycled to 80%
- Reduce water consumption intensity by 15%
- Draw up a formal water conservation plan for all sites exposed to water stress
- Increase the proportion of women engineers and managers by 4 points (to 29%)
- Ensure that 27% of senior management positions are occupied by women (vs 23,7% en 2022)
- Increase the number of employees with disabilities by 25%
- Provide social protection with a universal indemnity in the event of death in service
- Standardize profit-sharing schemes
- Adopt a minimum amount of paid leave in all countries
- Keep LTIR ≤ 1.8 and SIR ≤ 60
- Increase the number of management safety visits per employee by 30%
- Provide compulsory ethics training for new hires and every 2 years
- Provide compulsory cybersecurity training (for employees with a PC)
R e c e n t changes at the Board of Directors
63% independent
100%
attendance rate in 2023 (on scheduled meetings)
At the AGM (May 16, 2024) :
Jocelyne Vassoille: nomination subject to AGM approval.
After the AGM, Michel Crochon will resign
* Independent members
A strong CSR governance
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AUDIT & ACCOUNT
COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD
CSR Strategy review
CSR risk analysis review
Emmanuel Blot, designated as director responsible for CSR issues
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Promotes the Group's CSR strategy and implements it
HSE committee
CEO
HR
Operational Excellence
Business segments
CSR committee
CEO
HR
CFO
Operational Excellence
Compliance
Compliance
committee
CEO
HR
CFO
Compliance
Legal
Diversity committee
HR
COMEX sponsors
Internal
communication
Values and engagement at Mersen*
A strong culture based on common values
- People first
- One step ahead
- Cross collaboration
- Innovate for our customers
Engagement : 89 % motivated by their jobs
95 % aware of the Group's actions and objectives in favor of the environment 92 % aware of the Group's commitments in favor of diversity and Inclusion
96 % trust the Group's ethics alert process
*Survey conducted in 2023
A global company
Customer intimacy
33 countries
85% external purchases from local suppliers
51 sites with
100% local management
37% of women
26% of women engineers & managers
>8 years average length of service
7,500 employees
2023, another year of profitable growth
Sales (€m)
Operating income before
ROCE (%)
non-recurring items (€m)
1,211
1,115
923
847
2020
2021
2022
2023
122
137
12.5
13.0
10.8
93
69
7.8
2020
2021
2022
2023
2020
2021
2022
2023
