Mersen : SRI presentation (socially responsible investment) - September 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 908 M 1 078 M 1 078 M Net income 2021 50,4 M 59,8 M 59,8 M Net Debt 2021 219 M 259 M 259 M P/E ratio 2021 13,8x Yield 2021 2,35% Capitalization 700 M 832 M 830 M EV / Sales 2021 1,01x EV / Sales 2022 0,95x Nbr of Employees 6 866 Free-Float 98,5% Chart MERSEN Technical analysis trends MERSEN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 33,70 € Average target price 37,13 € Spread / Average Target 10,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration Olivier Legrain Chairman Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research Carolle Foissaud Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MERSEN 36.16% 832 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 21.96% 638 084 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 7.36% 157 660 SIEMENS AG 21.32% 135 385 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 21.24% 114 973 3M COMPANY 11.21% 112 481