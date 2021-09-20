Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : SRI presentation (socially responsible investment) - September 2021

09/20/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESG presentation

September 2021

A global player at the heart of technologies who drives the industry forward and shapes a more sustainable society

Key figures

  • 847m 2020 sales
  • 123m 2020 EBITDA
    14.5% of sales

6,400 employees

16 R&D centers

35 countries

Commitments for sustainability

Sustainable

Waste

Safety

Human capital

Diversity

recycling

development

at work

richness

56%

60%

1.54

91%

35%

of sales linked to

LTIR

of employees proud to Women in the

sustainable dvpt

be part of the Group

workforce

Recognition

Customers,

MSCI-ESG rating

Supply chain

2

CSR investors - Sept 2021

What makes Mersen unique?

Expertise

Advanced

Materials

Electrical Power

Efficient innovation

Competitive

differentiation

High barriers

of entry (graphite

formulation, electrical

regulations and

standard)

Customized

products (>65%)

Global footprint

Positioned on

attractive markets

Sustainable development

markets (Renewable

energies, Electronics and

green Transportation)

Highly buoyant

markets:

SiC semicon, EV, Solar

Excellence to

drive cash-flow

Solid balance sheet and cash generation

High gross margin

Lean culture deployment

CSR commitments

for overall

improvement

#1 or 2 on each activity with c. 15-30% market share

3

CSR investors - Sept 2021

Advanced Materials: High value-added customized solutions relying on a unique materials expertise

Anticorrosion Equipment

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Engineering systems Columns, reactors and pressure vessels

Heat exchangers

Competitors

SGL Carbon (Ger)

4

CSR investors - Sept 2021

Graphite Specialties

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Laser galvo scanning

Wafers carrier in

mirrors in Sintered SiC

ultra pure graphite

for Semicon

Ultra pure graphite

Carbon insulation

electrodes for

for high temperature

polysilicon production

furnaces

SGL Carbon (Ger), Tokai Carbon (Jp), Toyo Tanso (Jp), Schunk (Ger)

Power Transfer Technologies

N° 1-2 Worldwide

Brushes and

Slip-rings

brush holders

Total Monitoring &

Lubricating sticks &

DustCollector

applicators for

wheel/rail contact

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Schunk (Ger)

Electrical Power: A unique portfolio serving two key applications

Electrical Protection

N° 2 Worldwide in industrial fuses

Fuses and fuse holders

Surge protection devices

Coverage of all standards worldwide: UL, IEC, DIN, etc.

Competitors: Eaton(US),

Littelfuse (US)

Power Conversion

N° 2 Worldwide (components)

Fuses for

Busbars

Cooling devices

Capacitors

semiconductors

Only customized offering of

bundled passive

components on the market

Competitors: Eaton (US), Rogers

(US), Methode (US), Lytron (US),

Cornell Dubilier (US), Panasonic (Jp)

5

CSR investors - Sept 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERSEN
10:52aMERSEN : SRI presentation (socially responsible investment) - September 2021
PU
05:32aMERSEN : awarded the Ecovadis Gold Medal for its CSR performance
PU
09/09MERSEN : joins ACSIEL Alliance Electronique
PU
09/07MERSEN : Letter to shareholders – September 2021
PU
09/06MERSEN : Investors presentation - September 2021
PU
09/06MERSEN : SRI presentation (socially responsible investment) - September 2021
PU
07/30Mersen Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30MERSEN : Excellent performance in first-half 2021
PU
07/30MERSEN : Excellent performance in H1 2021
PU
07/28SAVE THE DATE : Mersen 2021 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 908 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
Net income 2021 50,4 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2021 219 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 692 M 812 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 866
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,30 €
Average target price 37,13 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN34.55%812
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.19.72%626 422
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.72%150 845
SIEMENS AG27.23%140 220
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.28%110 276
3M COMPANY3.83%105 017