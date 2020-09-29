Mersen : Services for Graphite Heat Exchangers

We work closely with your teams and follow the equipment through its entire life. Our goal is to optimize your equipment and provide safe operation.

Our services include preventive maintenance, on-site inspection and process diagnostics. By choosing a Mersen product, you get access to our international network of 50 highly skilled service engineers.





Do not hesitate to contact us:

North America : keith.cummins@mersen.com or dsholar@mersen.com

: keith.cummins@mersen.com or dsholar@mersen.com South America : Jorge.lopes@mersen.com

: Jorge.lopes@mersen.com Europe / Middle East / Africa / South East Asia : info.pagny@mersen.com

: info.pagny@mersen.com India : sales.ce.india@mersen.com

: sales.ce.india@mersen.com Korea : sales.korea@mersen.com

: sales.korea@mersen.com China : info.xianda@mersen.com

And visit our dedicated page about Anticorrosion Equipment Services offer.