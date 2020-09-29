Log in
MERSEN

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
09/29 03:49:09 am
25.575 EUR   -1.06%
03:25aMERSEN : Services for Graphite Heat Exchangers
PU
09/10MERSEN : The revival in interest should continue
09/09MERSEN : Letter to shareholders – September 2020
PU
Mersen : Services for Graphite Heat Exchangers

09/29/2020 | 03:25am EDT

We work closely with your teams and follow the equipment through its entire life. Our goal is to optimize your equipment and provide safe operation.

Our services include preventive maintenance, on-site inspection and process diagnostics. By choosing a Mersen product, you get access to our international network of 50 highly skilled service engineers.


Do not hesitate to contact us:

  • North America: keith.cummins@mersen.com or dsholar@mersen.com
  • South America: Jorge.lopes@mersen.com
  • Europe / Middle East / Africa / South East Asia: info.pagny@mersen.com
  • India: sales.ce.india@mersen.com
  • Korea: sales.korea@mersen.com
  • China: info.xianda@mersen.com

And visit our dedicated page about Anticorrosion Equipment Services offer.

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:24:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 856 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2020 228 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 531 M 619 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 816
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,63 €
Last Close Price 25,85 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSEN-24.30%619
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.98%113 331
SIEMENS AG-5.65%103 096
3M COMPANY-8.37%92 319
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.94%60 903
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.44%53 483
