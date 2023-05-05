Mersen : Success of the capital increase

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia or Japan.

Paris, May 5, 2023 - Mersen (the "Company"), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces today it has successfully completed a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €100 million. The capital increase is designed to finance Mersen's 2027 growth plan and complement cash generated by the Group and undrawn credit facilities.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase (including the issue premium) amount to €100,055,424.00 and result in the issuance of 3,573,408 new shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price of €28.0 per New Share.

Following the subscription period which ended on May 2, 2023, total demand amounted to approximately €202.6 million, representing an oversubscription rate of 2.0x:

3,356,088 New Shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis and represent approximately 93.92% of the New Shares to be issued;

Demand on a reducible basis involved 3,878,214 New Shares and will therefore only be partially allocated, in the amount of 217,320 New Shares allocated according to a coefficient of 0.03201140 calculated according to the number of rights submitted in support of irreducible subscriptions without resulting in an allocation of fractions of New Shares and without the allocation being greater than the number of New Shares requested on a reducible basis.

The capital increase was conducted by a syndicate of banks.

Issuance, settlement and delivery of the New Shares and commencement of trading on Euronext Paris are expected to take place on May 10, 2023 (the "Closing Date"). The New Shares will entitle their holders, immediately as from their date of issuance, to all dividends and distributions decided by Mersen as from such date. They will be immediately assimilated with existing shares of the Company and will be traded on the same trading line under the same ISIN code FR0000039620.

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 34 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen's teams has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace or other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen. We work to constantly contribute to progress, striving daily to improve people's lives and protect the planet. This corporate commitment has been recognized by external rating agencies, Ecovadis (Gold Medal) and MSCI (AA rating).

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B and is part of the SBF120 index

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT

Véronique Boca

VP, Communication Mersen

Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40

Email: dri@mersen.com

