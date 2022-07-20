Log in
Mersen: Upwards revision of 2022 guidance

07/20/2022 | 11:54am EDT
Mersen revises its full-year 2022 guidance upwards

Paris, July 20, 2022 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, today announces, in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), that it is raising its full-year 2022 targets.

Accordingly, the Group now expects:

  • organic growth of between 8 % and 10 % (versus 3% and 6% previously).
  • operating margin before non-recurring items of around 10.5% of sales (versus around 10% previously).
  • EBITDA margin growth of 50 basis points (versus 20-30 basis points previously).
  • capital expenditure of between €85 million and €90 million (versus €80 million and €85 million previously), to take account of the impact of exchange rates and inflation.

This raised guidance is based on high levels of business activity and order intake in the first half of the year, a better-than-expected performance in process industries and a positive impact on revenues from price increases.

Luc Themelin, Mersen's Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Group is benefiting from its strong positioning in very dynamic markets such as alternative energies that are increasingly critical to fighting climate change, and semiconductors which are essential to the successful development of electric vehicles and energy storage applications. We're also leveraging our ability to raise prices and thereby offset a good part of inflation. This momentum, amid continued uncertainty, allow us to significantly raise our full-year 2022 guidance for sales and operating margin before non-recurring items."

The Group will publish its first-half results on July 28, 2022, after market close. Organic sales growth in the first half of the year is expected to be around 11 % and operating margin before non-recurring items around 10.5 % of sales.

A webcast will be held on July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Paris time to discuss the Group's first-half results and outlook: https://onlinexperiences.com

---

ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in wind power, solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aeronautics, space or countless other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen.

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Maujean
Alexia Gachet
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)1 85 65 83 45
Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 15:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
