  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mersen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-06-16 am EDT
41.15 EUR   -0.12%
06/17Mersen : at the Paris Air Show - SIAE
PU
06/06Mersen : Nombre d'actions et de droits de vote au 31 mai 2023
PU
05/31MERSEN : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mersen : at the Paris Air Show - SIAE

06/17/2023 | 08:03pm EDT
A long-standing partner to the leading subcontractors of the world's major aviation manufacturers, Mersen will showcase its aviation-related materials and electrical solutions at the event.

Mersen develops solutions and materials conform to the highest standards in the aviation industry, meeting the needs of market players on performance, light-weight design and outstanding performance in extreme temperatures and operating conditions.

When: June 19-25
Where: Paris, Le Bourget
Booth: G126 in Hall 2B

Want to talk to one of our aerospace experts at the Mersen booth? click here

We have solutions to your actuation, pneumatic, air conditioning and engine needs.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2023 00:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MERSEN
Financials
Sales 2023 1 194 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
Net income 2023 79,1 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
Net Debt 2023 352 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 848 M 927 M 927 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 213
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERSEN
Duration : Period :
Mersen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,15 €
Average target price 49,18 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Independent Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer & Group VP-Research
Sylvie Guiganti Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN13.75%927
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.10.17%739 566
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.29%135 063
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY63.29%115 746
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.57%75 365
HITACHI, LTD.32.94%58 803
