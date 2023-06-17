Mersen : at the Paris Air Show - SIAE

A long-standing partner to the leading subcontractors of the world's major aviation manufacturers, Mersen will showcase its aviation-related materials and electrical solutions at the event.

Mersen develops solutions and materials conform to the highest standards in the aviation industry, meeting the needs of market players on performance, light-weight design and outstanding performance in extreme temperatures and operating conditions.

When: June 19-25

Where: Paris, Le Bourget

Booth: G126 in Hall 2B

Want to talk to one of our aerospace experts at the Mersen booth? click here

We have solutions to your actuation, pneumatic, air conditioning and engine needs.