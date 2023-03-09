Advanced search
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
2023-03-09
44.05 EUR   -1.01%
01:15pMersen : entry into the SBF 120 index
02/21Mersen : at Viva Fabrica in Lyon, France
01/26Transcript : Mersen S.A., Q4 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 26, 2023
Mersen: entry into the SBF 120 index

03/09/2023
Paris, March 9th, 2023 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces that it has been added to the SBF 120 - a key index of the Paris Stock Exchange that includes the top 120 shares listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This decision will take effect on Friday 17 March 2023 after close of trading.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, stated: "We are very pleased that Mersen has joined the SBF 120 index. After reaching the symbolic €1 billion revenue mark in 2022, this is another important step for the Group, reflecting the significant increase in its market capitalization, driven by our very good performance in recent years."

About Mersen

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen's teams has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace or other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen. We work to constantly contribute to progress, striving daily to improve people's lives and protect the planet. This corporate commitment has been recognized by external rating agencies, Ecovadis (Gold Medal) and MSCI (AA rating).

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Maujean / Alexia Gachet
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93
Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

Mersen SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 115 M 1 178 M 1 178 M
Net income 2022 76,9 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 922 M 975 M 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer & Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERSEN17.88%975
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.60%683 999
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.74%130 668
SIEMENS AG15.57%125 451
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.62%94 746
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.64%72 341