Mersen: entry into the SBF 120 index

Paris, March 9th, 2023 - Mersen, a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces that it has been added to the SBF 120 - a key index of the Paris Stock Exchange that includes the top 120 shares listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This decision will take effect on Friday 17 March 2023 after close of trading.

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, stated: "We are very pleased that Mersen has joined the SBF 120 index. After reaching the symbolic €1 billion revenue mark in 2022, this is another important step for the Group, reflecting the significant increase in its market capitalization, driven by our very good performance in recent years."

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 35 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen's teams has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace or other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen. We work to constantly contribute to progress, striving daily to improve people's lives and protect the planet. This corporate commitment has been recognized by external rating agencies, Ecovadis (Gold Medal) and MSCI (AA rating).

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B

