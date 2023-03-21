Advanced search
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:29 2023-03-21 pm EDT
38.35 EUR   +0.92%
Mersen : filing of the 2022 URD
PU
Mersen : 2022 URD - Universal Registration Document
PU
Mersen introduces mdc series dc distribution fuses
AQ
Mersen: filing of the 2022 URD

03/21/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) New 2027 roadmap

Paris, March 21, 2023 - Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announces that its 2022 Universal Registration Document (French version) has been released and filed in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) with the French Markets Authority (AMF). It is available on the company's corporate website and the website of the AMF. The English version is available on the company's corporate website.

At the same time, Mersen is releasing its new medium-term objectives up to 2027. These new goals stem from the outperformance achieved over the past two years (especially in renewable energies) and from expected accelerating demand in semiconductors and electric vehicles. Markets for SiC semiconductors, Si semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energies, representing 27% of sales in 2022, are expected to generate around 45% of consolidated sales in 2027, with average annual growth of more than 20%.

By 2027, as announced on March 14, 2023, the Group is aiming for:

  • sales of around €1.7 billion;
  • operating margin before non-recurring items of 12% of sales, which may vary by +/-50 basis points;
  • recurring EBITDA margin of 19% of sales, which may vary by +/-50 basis points;
  • ROCE of 13%, which may vary by +/-50 basis points.
About Mersen

Mersen is a global expert in electrical specialties and advanced materials for high-tech industries. With more than 50 industrial sites and 18 R&D centers in 34 countries around the world, Mersen develops custom-built solutions and delivers key products for clients in order to meet the new technological challenges shaping tomorrow's world. For over 130 years, Mersen's teams has focused tirelessly on innovation to accompany its clients and meet their needs. Be it in solar power, electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace or other sectors, wherever technology is progressing, you will always find a bit of Mersen. We work to constantly contribute to progress, striving daily to improve people's lives and protect the planet. This corporate commitment has been recognized by external rating agencies, Ecovadis (Gold Medal) and MSCI (AA rating).

Mersen is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B and is part of the SBF120 index

INVESTOR AND ANALYST CONTACT
Véronique Boca
VP, Communication Mersen
Tel. + 33 (0)1 46 91 54 40
Email: dri@mersen.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Guillaume Maujean / Alexia Gachet
Brunswick
Tel.: +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93
Email: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 115 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
Net income 2022 76,9 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 788 M 844 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 7 389
Free-Float 97,7%
