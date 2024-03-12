Mersen is to benefit from subsidies totalling over 12 million euros as part of the Important Joint European Interest Project for Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (PIIEC ME/CT).

This funding has been granted by the French government as part of the 'France 2030' plan to develop industrial competitiveness and technologies of the future. They concern the R&D and industrialization phases of the p-SiC® polycrystalline silicon carbide substrate manufacturing process.

These substrates will be manufactured at Mersen's site in Gennevilliers (Ile-de-France region), where Mersen plans to invest around 85 million euros between 2023 and 2025, and to hire between 80 and 100 employees.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.