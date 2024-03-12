Mersen is to benefit from subsidies totalling over 12 million euros as part of the Important Joint European Interest Project for Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (PIIEC ME/CT).
This funding has been granted by the French government as part of the 'France 2030' plan to develop industrial competitiveness and technologies of the future. They concern the R&D and industrialization phases of the p-SiC® polycrystalline silicon carbide substrate manufacturing process.
These substrates will be manufactured at Mersen's site in Gennevilliers (Ile-de-France region), where Mersen plans to invest around 85 million euros between 2023 and 2025, and to hire between 80 and 100 employees.
Global Expert in electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its client's specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (55.8%): graphite anticorrosion equipment (world No. 1), brushes and brushholders for industrial electric motors (world No. 1), and high-temperature applications of isostatic graphite (world No. 2);
- electrical power (44.2%): solutions for energy management (namely power electronics; world No. 1 supplier of passive components for power electronics), electric protection and monitoring (world No. 2 in industrial fuses manufacturing) and current collection for the rail market (world No. 1).
At the end of 2022, the group had 52 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.1%), Europe (24.8%), North America (35.8%), Asia/Pacific (28.7%) and other (3.6%).