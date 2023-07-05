Onboarding seminar: NCE Europe 2023

The integration of new recruits is a key moment in the professional experience of Mersen employees.

On June 20 and 21, 86 European managers and professionals who joined during the year came together to experience the 16th edition of Mersen's "New Comer Event": on the program were "à la carte" conferences, a collaborative experience, rich exchanges for networking, and a visit to one of our French sites, in Amiens (photo).

Welcome to Mersen!

