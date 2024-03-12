Mersen will release its 2023 full year results on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 before market opening.
A meeting will be held the same day with Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer and Thomas Baumgartner, Group Chief Financial Officer, at 10:00am.
The Conference will be held in French with a simultaneous translation in English and available through a webcast.
You can register to attend the meeting here.
Click on this link to follow the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com
