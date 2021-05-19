Save the date: Mersen 2021 Annual General Meeting

Mersen's annual general meeting is held on Thursday, May 20th 2021, at 10AM CET.

In the context of the Covid-19 crisis and in the interests of the safety of shareholders, Mersen's Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has decided to hold the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other people authorized to attend. Read the Press Release.

You will find all information about the Mersen 2021 General Meeting on our dedicated page.