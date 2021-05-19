Log in
    MRN   FR0000039620

MERSEN

(MRN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/19 05:39:15 am
31 EUR   -2.21%
Save the date: Mersen 2021 Annual General Meeting

05/19/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Mersen's annual general meeting is held on Thursday, May 20th 2021, at 10AM CET.

In the context of the Covid-19 crisis and in the interests of the safety of shareholders, Mersen's Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, has decided to hold the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other people authorized to attend. Read the Press Release.

You will find all information about the Mersen 2021 General Meeting on our dedicated page.


Disclaimer

Mersen SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 09:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 896 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net income 2021 44,3 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net Debt 2021 246 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 654 M 798 M 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends MERSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 31,70 €
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Themelin Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Baumgartner Chief Financial Officer & Group VP-Administration
Olivier Legrain Chairman
Christophe Bommier Chief Technology Officer, Group VP-Research
Carolle Foissaud Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERSEN28.08%798
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.14%656 972
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.52%154 414
SIEMENS AG18.29%135 607
3M COMPANY16.16%117 691
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.09%113 859