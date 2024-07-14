Certain Options of Merus N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

Certain Options of Merus N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 29-MAY-2024 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company directors, executive officers and certain of its securityholders have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters, pursuant to which each of these persons or entities, subject to certain specified exceptions, agree that they will not, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, hedge or otherwise dispose of enter into any transaction which is designed to, or might reasonably be expected to, result in the disposition directly or indirectly, including the filing of a registration statement with the SEC for a period through and including the date that is 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement.