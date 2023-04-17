Merus N : Clinical Development - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 14, 2023 MERUS N.V. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) The Netherlands 001-37773 Not Applicable (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) Uppsalalaan 17 3584 CTUtrecht The Netherlands (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) +31 30253 8800 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act Title of each class Trading

Common Shares, €0.09 nominal value per share MRUS The Nasdaq Global Market

Item 8.01 Other Events Merus, N.V. (the "Company") is providing the following updates. Clinical Development On April 14, 2023, the Company announced initiation of a cohort in the petosemtamab phase 1/2 trial investigating petosemtamab in combination with Keytruda in patients with untreated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, or HNSCC, designed to evaluate safety and clinical activity in this population. On April 17, 2023, the Company announced interim clinical data as of a February 1, 2023 data cutoff, from the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of petosemtamab in previously treated HNSCC during a plenary session presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting, or the AACR Annual Meeting. As of the February 1, 2023 data cutoff date, 49 previously treated HNSCC patients were treated with petosemtamab at the recommended phase 2 dose of 1500 mg intravenous (IV) every two weeks, 6 patients excluded per protocol (5 withdrew due to infusion-related reactions, or IRRs, on day 1 and 1 patient with exclusion criterion). • Patient population: • Median age was 63 (range of 31-77);78% were male • Median prior lines of systemic therapy was 2 (range 1-4);including PD-(L)1inhibitor in 96% of patients, chemotherapy in 94% and platinum-based chemotherapy in 92% of patients; 2 patients received prior cetuximab • Most frequent primary tumor locations were oropharynx (35%), oral cavity (31%), and larynx (16%) • 43 patients were evaluable for efficacy, receiving ≥2 treatment cycles (≥8 weeks) with ≥1 post-baseline tumor assessment or experiencing early progressive disease: • Antitumor activity among 43 patients: • Overall response rate was 37.2% (16/43; 95% CI 23%-53.3%) by RECIST 1.1. per investigator assessment, including 15 confirmed partial responses, or PRs, and 1 confirmed complete response, or CR (ongoing after 20 months) • Disease control rate (CR + PR + stable disease) was 72.1% (31/43; 95% CI 56.3%-84.7%) • Median time to response was 1.8 months (range 0.8-3.5) • Median duration of response was 6.0 months (95% CI 3.7-NC),with 10 of 16 (62.5%) responders ongoing, and 12 of 43 (27.9%) patients overall ongoing at the time of the data cutoff • Median progression free survival was 5.3 months (95% CI 3.7-6.8);with 29 of 43 patients progressing and 14 of 43 patients censored • Median overall survival was 11.5 months (95% CI 7.2-20.6);with 29 of 49 patients still alive at the data cutoff date Petosemtamab continued to demonstrate manageable safety results: • 80 patients were treated with 1500 mg petosemtamab every two weeks across dose escalation and expansion cohorts of the study • Gastrointestinal and skin toxicities were mostly mild to moderate • No treatment-related Grade 5 adverse events, or AEs: • Most frequent related AEs were signs and symptoms of IRRs • 74% Grade 1-4,21% Grade 3-4(as grouped term)

• Mainly occurred during first infusion • 6 of 80 patients discontinued on Day 1 due to a Grade 3-4IRR • For all patients rechallenged after an IRR, rechallenge was successful • IRRs were manageable with prophylaxis/prolonged infusion (necessary on day 1 only) Further, on April 14, 2023, the Company announced the publication of an abstract for a poster presentation of early clinical data on petosemtamab in advanced gastric/esophageal adenocarcinoma, or GEA, at the AACR Annual Meeting. Although petosemtamab has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity among GEA patients having EGFR gene amplification and/or overexpression, the Company announced that it decided to pause further clinical exploration of the GEA cancer cohort at this time, with plans to prioritize investigating petosemtamab in HNSCC. As of an October 24, 2022 data cutoff date, 14 previously treated GEA patients were treated with petosemtamab 1500 mg IV every two weeks. • Patient Population: • Median age was 63 (range of 40-80);79% were male • Median prior lines of systemic therapy was 3 (range 1-4);including platinum-based chemotherapy (36% of patients) and checkpoint inhibitors (14%) • 14 patients were evaluable for efficacy, receiving ≥2 treatment cycles (≥8 weeks) with ≥1 post-baseline tumor assessment or experiencing early progressive disease • Antitumor activity among the 14 patients: • 1 patient with tumor EGFR protein overexpression and gene copy number amplification, or CNA, showed a confirmed sustained PR (67% tumor reduction; response ongoing after 24 cycles); • 3 patients had stable disease (1 with EGFR overexpression and gene CNA; 2 not evaluable for IHC), with tumor reductions of 2%, 17%, and 40%. • Petosemtamab continued to demonstrate manageable safety results: • Of 78 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose of 1500 mg every two weeks (escalation and all expansion cohorts), the most frequent AEs regardless of causality (all grades/grades 3-4)were rash (33%/0%), hypotension (26%/6%), dyspnea (26%/4%), nausea (26%/1%), dermatitis acneiform (24%/1%), blood magnesium decreased (19%/5%), erythema (19%/0%), diarrhea (19%/0%); IRRs (composite term) were reported in 74%/21% of patients, mostly at the first infusion, and all resolved. 5 patients (6%) discontinued treatment due to IRRs on day 1. Petosemtamab Regulatory Update The Company met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, in an end-of-phasemeeting to discuss interim results from the previously treated HNSCC cohort of the petosemtamab phase 1/2 trial. The FDA recognized recurrent or metastatic HNSCC represents an area of unmet medical need, and provided clear recommendations for the path to potential registration. Based on the strong clinical data and discussions with the FDA, the Company believes a randomized clinical trial in previously treated (2L/3L) or untreated (front-line) HNSCC may support a possible registration. Additionally, the Company believes a randomized registration trial in HNSCC with an overall response rate endpoint could potentially support accelerated approval and the overall survival results from the same study could potentially verify its clinical benefit to support regular approval. The Company plans to continue to acquire data to confirm a suitable dose for future randomized clinical trials.

