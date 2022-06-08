Log in
    MESA   US5904791358

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
3.410 USD   +12.54%
Mesa Air Group Announces Enhanced United Aviate Partnership

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
PHOENIX, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced that effective immediately Mesa Airlines pilots participating in United’s Aviate career development program are now able to earn service credit, and count prior service, towards their United transition for flying across all of Mesa’s operations, including American Eagle.

The United Aviate program is designed to give pilots a clear path to the United Airlines flight deck while building their flight hours with Mesa. Previously, United Aviate participants could only earn service credit hours while flying aircraft operating as United Express.

Mesa is pleased to communicate this opportunity to our pilots and is thankful to United for expanding the program’s transition eligibility requirements.

Chris Gill, Mesa Air Group MEC Chairman representing the Air Line Pilots Association, said, "We're glad Aviate has chosen to extend mainline advancement opportunities to all Mesa pilots. This represents a tremendous opportunity for our pilots, and I am confident it will also help Mesa retain and attract qualified pilots. It is our goal to help make Mesa the most attractive option for regional pilots.”

"We greatly appreciate the support and confidence our pilots have received from our partners at United Airlines. I believe this will make Mesa an even more attractive option for pilots entering commercial aviation. The career path of our pilots has never been more promising since I joined Mesa in 1988. I'd like to thank United and ALPA who helped make this happen," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman, and CEO of Mesa.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 113 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of May 31, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 376 daily departures and 2,700 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media

Jacqueline Palmer

Media@mesa-air.com


