Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mesa Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MESA   US5904791358

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-07-25 am EDT
2.085 USD   -0.71%
10:32aMesa Air Group Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
GL
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesa Air Group Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

07/25/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its third quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022 after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on August 8th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (found here). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 168 aircraft with approximately 360 daily departures and 2,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
IR@mesa-air.com

Media
Jacqueline Palmer
Media@mesa-air.com


All news about MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
10:32aMesa Air Group Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call..
GL
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/24MESA AIR GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : MESA) dropped from Russell Small Cap Completeness Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 521 M - -
Net income 2022 -72,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75,9 M 75,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,10 $
Average target price 4,67 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President
Torque Zubeck Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-62.50%76
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-6.07%23 861
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-23.83%8 890
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-8.17%4 734
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-18.05%2 419
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-37.80%2 086