Mesa Air Group Announces Updated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

12/28/2022 | 07:01am EST
PHOENIX, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings after the market closes on Thursday, December 29th. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 29th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (found here). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 107 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 306 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
IR@mesa-air.com

Media
Media@mesa-air.com


