Mesa Air Group Reports December 2021 Operating Performance
01/21/2022 | 07:01am EST
PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 26,920 block hours in December 2021, a 3.8 percent increase from December 2020. Covid-19 and its impact on employee attendance was a primary factor behind Mesa’s controllable completion factor of 93.05 percent and 97.89 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for December 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
Dec-21
Dec-20
% Change
YTD FY2022
YTD FY2021
% Change
Block Hours
American
10,470
12,400
-15.6
%
33,129
31,368
5.6
%
United
16,221
13,316
21.8
%
52,294
37,389
39.9
%
DHL
229
217
5.3
%
655
490
33.7
%
Total
26,920
25,933
3.8
%
86,079
69,247
24.3
%
Dec-21
Dec-20
% Change
YTD FY2022
YTD FY2021
% Change
Departures
American
5,621
6,303
-10.8
%
18,334
16,381
11.9
%
United
7,600
6,374
19.2
%
24,678
18,644
32.4
%
DHL
152
144
5.6
%
435
319
36.4
%
Total
13,373
12,821
4.3
%
43,447
35,344
22.9
%
Controllable Completion Factor*
American
93.05
%
99.87
%
-6.8
%
97.17
%
99.81
%
-2.6
%
United
97.89
%
100.00
%
-2.1
%
98.33
%
99.98
%
-1.7
%
Total Completion Factor*
American
91.47
%
98.15
%
-6.8
%
95.76
%
98.30
%
-2.6
%
United
96.62
%
98.75
%
-2.2
%
97.58
%
99.36
%
-1.8
%
Operating statistics month over month for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and QTD are included in the table below.
Dec-21
Nov-21
% Change
QTD FY2022
QTD FY2021
% Change
Block Hours
American
10,470
11,276
-7.1
%
33,129
31,368
5.6
%
United
16,221
16,969
-4.4
%
52,294
37,389
39.9
%
DHL
229
220
3.9
%
655
490
33.7
%
Total
26,920
28,465
-5.4
%
86,079
69,247
24.3
%
Dec-21
Nov-21
% Change
QTD FY2022
QTD FY2021
% Change
Departures
American
5,621
6,339
-11.3
%
18,334
16,381
11.9
%
United
7,600
8,046
-5.5
%
24,678
18,644
32.4
%
DHL
152
147
3.4
%
435
319
36.4
%
Total
13,373
14,532
-8.0
%
43,447
35,344
22.9
%
Controllable Completion Factor*
American
93.05
%
98.58
%
-5.6
%
97.17
%
99.81
%
-2.6
%
United
97.89
%
98.48
%
-0.6
%
98.33
%
99.98
%
-1.7
%
Total Completion Factor*
American
91.47
%
97.70
%
-6.4
%
95.76
%
98.30
%
-2.6
%
United
96.62
%
98.01
%
-1.4
%
97.58
%
99.36
%
-1.8
%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control **Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 120 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As December 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 457 daily departures and 3,000 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.