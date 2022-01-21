Mesa Air Group Reports December 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 26,920 block hours in December 2021, a 3.8 percent increase from December 2020. Covid-19 and its impact on employee attendance was a primary factor behind Mesa’s controllable completion factor of 93.05 percent and 97.89 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for December 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Dec-21 Dec-20 % Change YTD

FY2022 YTD

FY2021 % Change Block Hours American 10,470 12,400 -15.6 % 33,129 31,368 5.6 % United 16,221 13,316 21.8 % 52,294 37,389 39.9 % DHL 229 217 5.3 % 655 490 33.7 % Total 26,920 25,933 3.8 % 86,079 69,247 24.3 % Dec-21 Dec-20 % Change YTD

FY2022 YTD

FY2021 % Change Departures American 5,621 6,303 -10.8 % 18,334 16,381 11.9 % United 7,600 6,374 19.2 % 24,678 18,644 32.4 % DHL 152 144 5.6 % 435 319 36.4 % Total 13,373 12,821 4.3 % 43,447 35,344 22.9 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 93.05 % 99.87 % -6.8 % 97.17 % 99.81 % -2.6 % United 97.89 % 100.00 % -2.1 % 98.33 % 99.98 % -1.7 % Total Completion Factor* American 91.47 % 98.15 % -6.8 % 95.76 % 98.30 % -2.6 % United 96.62 % 98.75 % -2.2 % 97.58 % 99.36 % -1.8 %

Operating statistics month over month for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and QTD are included in the table below.

Dec-21 Nov-21 % Change QTD

FY2022 QTD

FY2021 % Change Block Hours American 10,470 11,276 -7.1 % 33,129 31,368 5.6 % United 16,221 16,969 -4.4 % 52,294 37,389 39.9 % DHL 229 220 3.9 % 655 490 33.7 % Total 26,920 28,465 -5.4 % 86,079 69,247 24.3 % Dec-21 Nov-21 % Change QTD

FY2022 QTD

FY2021 % Change Departures American 5,621 6,339 -11.3 % 18,334 16,381 11.9 % United 7,600 8,046 -5.5 % 24,678 18,644 32.4 % DHL 152 147 3.4 % 435 319 36.4 % Total 13,373 14,532 -8.0 % 43,447 35,344 22.9 % Controllable Completion Factor* American 93.05 % 98.58 % -5.6 % 97.17 % 99.81 % -2.6 % United 97.89 % 98.48 % -0.6 % 98.33 % 99.98 % -1.7 % Total Completion Factor* American 91.47 % 97.70 % -6.4 % 95.76 % 98.30 % -2.6 % United 96.62 % 98.01 % -1.4 % 97.58 % 99.36 % -1.8 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 120 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As December 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 457 daily departures and 3,000 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

