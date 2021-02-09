Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PHOENIX, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results.



Highlights for the quarter:

$18.9 million in pretax income and positive cash flow

Signed 5-year extension with American Airlines for 40 aircraft

Received $195 million loan under the CARES Act

Launched cargo operations for DHL with two 737-400F aircraft

Placed 12 new E-175 aircraft into service with United Airlines

Continued improvement in operational performance

No furloughs despite expiration of Payroll Support Program (PSP)



Mesa's Q1 2021 results reflect net income of $14.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for Q1 2020. Mesa's Q1 2021 pre-tax income was $18.9 million, compared to $10.8 million for Q1 2020. Mesa's Q1 2021 adjusted pre-tax income1 was $18.0 million, compared to $14.3 million for Q1 2020. Mesa Q1 2021 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $5.2 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the quarter and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts. The primary reason for the $3.7 million increase in adjusted pre-tax income from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021 was $11.3 million of benefit from the Payroll Support Program (“PSP”) under the CARES Act offset by the $5.2 million of deferred revenue and the impact of a 26% reduction in Contract Revenue related to reduced flying as a result of COVID-19.

Additionally, Mesa's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2021 was $47.4 million, compared to $47.4 million in Q1 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $57.5 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q1 2020.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year for the industry, we were pleased to remain profitable and cash flow positive throughout the pandemic. In addition, we implemented a number of important strategic initiatives with our partners at American, United, and DHL. Lastly and importantly, we avoided employee furloughs despite the expiration of the PSP program,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa’s Chairman and CEO. Brad Rich, Chief Operating Officer added, “Working closely with our partners and front-line employees, we added more regional aircraft, launched our 737 cargo operation, and improved overall reliability in our key contractual operational performance metrics.”

December quarter details:

Contract Revenue decreased by $44.6 million or 26% to $127.2 million in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020 primarily as a result of the reduced block hours as a result of COVID-19. Contract Revenue increased by $29.8 million or 31% as compared to our prior quarter primarily as a result of increased block hours. Total operating expense decreased by $33.5 million, or 21.3%, to $123.4 million in Q1 2021 as compared to Q1 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was a $15.7 million lower flight operations expense due to reduced flying as a result of COVID-19 and $11.3 million benefit received through the PSP under the CARES Act. The Company recognized the benefit received through the PSP under the CARES Act as an offset to payroll expenses in Flight Operations, Maintenance and General and Administrative expense.



Fleet:

All of our operating revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2020 was derived from operations associated with our American and United Capacity Purchase Agreements and DHL Flight Services Agreement. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, 53% of our aircraft in scheduled service were operated for United, 46% for American and 1% was operated for DHL.

Below is our current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type:

Fleet Plan Fiscal Year 2020 Fiscal Year 2021 Q3 (Jun '20) Q4 (Sep '20) Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast E-175 - UA 60 60 72 76 80 80 CRJ-700 - UA 20 20 8 0 0 0 CRJ-900 - AA 55 54 54 45 45 45 737-400F - DHL 0 0 2 2 2 2 Sub-total 135 134 136 123 127 127 Leased / Spares Support CRJ-700 to be leased to Third Party 0 0 12 20 20 20 CRJ-900 Spares Support 9 10 10 19 18 18 CRJ-200 Spares Support 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total 145 145 159 163 166 166

Liquidity and Capital Resources:



Mesa ended the quarter at $181 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents compared to $99 million in Q4 FY2020. During the quarter, Mesa received $195 million from the U.S. Treasury as a five-year secured loan under the CARES Act. In November 2020, Mesa extinguished $164 million of aircraft debt utilizing $82 million of cash on hand and $82 million from United Airlines which was a prepayment under the Capacity Purchase Agreement. At the end of Q1 2021, the United prepayment balance was $48 million and was subsequently reduced to zero at the end of January 2021. In February 2021, the Company was granted $49 million in financial assistance by the U.S. Treasury under the Payroll Support Program Extension (“PSP2”) and received the first installment of $24 million in February 2021 with the balance expected to be received by the end of March. The Company is not required to issue any warrants or to repay any of the $49 million received under the PSP2 program. The PSP2 payments are conditioned on our agreement to refrain from conducting involuntary employee layoffs or furloughs through March 31, 2021 as well as prohibitions on share repurchases and dividends through March 31, 2022 and certain limitations on executive compensation.

Forward Guidance:

The Company is providing the following guidance for FY2021:

Outlook FY 2021 ($ amounts in millions) Fiscal Year 2020 Fiscal Year 2021 Q3 (Jun '20) Q4 (Sep '20) Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast Block Hours 31,622 57,622 69,247 76,000 85,000 89,000 Pass Through Maintenance ($2.5) $9.3 $19.7 $13.0 $12.0 $5.0 Non-Pass Through Engine and C Check $2.8 $8.1 $8.3 $14.0 $14.0 $11.0 Deferred Revenue $16.0 $7.8 $5.2 $3.7 $1.5 $0.2

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, February 9 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ieyn2zi2. A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the three months ended December 31, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 18,939 $ (4,821 ) $ 14,118 $ 0.39 FY21 Adjustments (1) (950 ) — (950 ) Adjusted Income 17,989 (4,821 ) 13,168 $ 0.36 Interest Expense 9,082 Interest Income (126 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,470 Adjusted EBITDA 47,415 Aircraft Rent 10,048 Adjusted EBITDAR 57,463





Three months ended December 31, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 14,320 $ (3,535 ) $ 10,785 $ 0.31 — — Adjusted Income $ 14,320 $ (3,535 ) $ 10,785 $ 0.31 Interest Expense 12,628 Interest Income (58 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,552 EBITDA 47,442 Aircraft Rent 11,329 EBITDAR

58,771

1) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt



About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") is a holding company whose principal subsidiary, Mesa Airlines, Inc. ("Mesa Airlines"), operates as a regional air carrier providing scheduled flight service to 116 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as Cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 159 aircraft with approximately 420 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. (“American”) and United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) and flight services agreement with DHL (“DHL”).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 127,158 $ 171,800 Pass-through and other 23,213 12,236 Total operating revenues 150,371 184,036 Operating expenses: Flight operations 36,964 52,644 Fuel 390 169 Maintenance 52,864 58,095 Aircraft rent 10,048 11,329 Aircraft and traffic servicing 901 1,064 General and administrative 13,073 12,996 Depreciation and amortization 20,470 20,552 CARES Act Grant Recognition (11,311 ) — Total operating expenses 123,399 156,849 Operating income 26,972 27,187 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (9,082 ) (12,628 ) Interest income 126 58 Other (expense) income, net 923 (297 ) Total other (expense), net (8,033 ) (12,867 ) Income before taxes 18,939 14,320 Income tax expense 4,821 3,535 Net income $ 14,118 $ 10,785 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,531 35,023 Diluted 36,647 35,182



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,300 $ 99,395 Restricted cash 3,634 3,446 Receivables, net 15,412 13,712 Expendable parts and supplies, net 22,760 22,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,897 16,067 Total current assets 236,003 155,591 Property and equipment, net 1,194,061 1,212,415 Intangibles, net 7,722 8,032 Lease and equipment deposits 1,851 1,899 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 114,666 123,251 Other Assets 514 742 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,554,817 $ 1,501,930 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases $ 99,745 $ 189,268 Current portion of deferred revenue 51,253 9,389 Current maturities of operating leases 44,712 43,932 Accounts payable 47,576 53,229 Accrued compensation 7,029 12,030 Other accrued expenses 37,581 45,478 Total current liabilities 287,896 353,326 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion 624,116 542,456 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 53,570 62,531 Deferred credits 5,176 5,705 Deferred income taxes 69,111 64,275 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 26,504 14,369 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,147 1,409 Total noncurrent liabilities 782,624 690,745 Total liabilities 1,070,520 1,044,071 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000

shares authorized; 35,532,162 (2021) and 35,526,918 (2020) shares issued

and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2021) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants

issued and outstanding 255,092 242,772 Retained earnings 229,205 215,087 Total stockholders' equity 484,297 457,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,554,817 $ 1,501,930

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31 2020 2019 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 1,670,943 2,735,386 -38.9 % Block Hours 69,247 115,562 -40.1 % Departures 35,344 62,725 -43.7 % Average Stage Length (miles) 637 573 11.2 % Passengers 1,829,714 3,697,138 -50.5 %

