Mesa Air Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
02/09/2023 | 04:01pm EST
PHOENIX, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter fiscal 2023 financial and operating results.
Fiscal First Quarter Update:
Total operating revenues of $147.2 million
Pre-tax loss of $10.0 million, net loss of $9.1 million or $(0.25) per diluted share
Adjusted net loss1 of $4.3 million or $(0.12) per diluted share
Adjusted net loss excludes a $3.7 million impairment related to intangible assets and $1.7 million related to investments in equity securities
As previously reported, closed on United Airlines, American Airlines, and aircraft-related transactions
Subsequent to quarter end, closed sale of 8 remaining CRJ-550s to United Airlines
Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “The first quarter was an important one for Mesa, as we executed several key agreements that will materially enhance our operational and financial position and alleviate significant issues that we have faced. While block hour production continued to be challenged by the industry-wide pilot shortage during the quarter, we believe all the pieces are in place to begin restoring capacity across our fleets. We are preparing for the transition of our CRJ-900 operation to United next month. Our pilot pipeline continues to strengthen and pilot attrition has remained significantly lower since we have enhanced our payscales and expanded our participation in the Aviate program with United.”
Fiscal First Quarter Details:
Total operating revenues in Q1 2023 were $147.2 million, a decrease of $0.6 million (0.4%) from $147.8 million for Q1 2022. Contract revenue decreased $8.4 million, or 6.2%. These decreases were driven by lower block hours, offset by increased block-hour revenue for new pilot payscales. Mesa’s Q1 2023 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $5.3 million, versus the recognition of $4.2 million of previously deferred revenue in Q1 2022. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $18.8 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.
Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2023 was $21.8 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q1 2022, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $25.9 million for Q1 2023, compared to $26.6 million in Q1 2022.
Mesa’s Q1 2023 results reflect a net loss of $9.1 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share for Q1 2022. Mesa’s Q1 2023 adjusted net loss1 was $4.3 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss1 of $9.3 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, in Q1 2022. The year over year increase in adjusted net income of $5.0 million was primarily due to increased block-hour revenue for new pilot payscales and lower maintenance, D&A, and aircraft rent expenses, partially offset by higher expenses for flight operations due to increased costs for training and employee wages.
Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.4% for American and 99.9% for United during Q1 2023. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 97.7% for American and 98.3% for United during Q1 2022. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.
With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.9% for American and 99.2% for United during Q1 2023. This is compared to a total completion factor of 95.8% for American and 95.8% for United during Q1 2022.
For Q1 2023, 50% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 45% from American, 3% from DHL, and 2% from leases of aircraft to a third party.
1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:
Mesa ended the quarter at $56.1 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $701.3 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines. This amount includes $64.2 million corresponding to the reclassification from operating lease to finance lease on 15 CRJ-900s. Additionally, we borrowed $25.5 million in the form of a term loan from United, of which $15 million is forgivable upon the meeting of certain performance criteria.
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 293 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31
2022
2021
Operating revenues:
Contract revenue
$128,450
$136,894
Pass-through and other revenue
18,723
10,863
Total operating revenues
147,174
147,757
Operating expenses:
Flight operations
58,320
47,598
Maintenance
48,287
58,981
Aircraft rent
4,083
9,586
General and administrative
13,988
12,578
Depreciation and amortization
15,203
21,028
Impairment of assets
3,719
—
Other operating expenses
1,126
1,972
Total operating expenses
144,727
151,743
Operating income (loss)
2,447
(3,986
)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(11,276
)
(7,930
)
Interest income
71
51
Loss on investments, net
(1,679
)
(6,462
)
Other income (expense), net
417
(59
)
Total other expense, net
(12,467
)
(14,400
)
Income (loss) before taxes
(10,020
)
(18,386
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(930
)
(4,112
)
Net income (loss)
$(9,090
)
$(14,274
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
$(0.25
)
$(0.40
)
Diluted
$(0.25
)
$(0.40
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
36,378
35,963
Diluted
36,378
35,963
MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$56,077
$57,683
Restricted cash
3,343
3,342
Receivables, net
13,115
3,978
Expendable parts and supplies, net
25,509
26,715
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,953
6,616
Total current assets
101,997
98,334
Property and equipment, net
945,545
865,254
Intangible assets, net
—
3,842
Lease and equipment deposits
1,781
6,085
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,896
43,090
Deferred heavy maintenance, net
10,311
9,707
Assets held for sale
73,000
73,000
Other assets
14,984
16,290
TOTAL ASSETS
$1,159,514
$1,115,602
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
$88,802
$97,218
Current portion of deferred revenue
1,204
385
Current maturities of operating leases
5,354
17,233
Accounts payable
51,257
59,386
Accrued compensation
9,097
11,255
Other accrued expenses
30,561
29,000
Total current liabilities
186,275
214,477
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion
597,816
502,517
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
9,533
16,732
Deferred credits
2,869
3,082
Deferred income taxes
16,705
17,719
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
17,607
23,682
Other noncurrent liabilities
28,938
29,219
Total noncurrent liabilities
673,468
592,951
Total liabilities
859,743
807,428
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 36,378,550 (2023) and 36,376,897 (2022) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2023) and 4,899,497 (2021) warrants issued and outstanding
259,864
259,177
Retained earnings
39,907
48,997
Total stockholders' equity
299,771
308,174
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$1,159,514
$1,115,602
MESA AIR GROUP, INC. Operating Highlights (unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31
2022
2021
Change
Available seat miles (thousands)
1,175,745
2,104,621
-44.1
%
Block hours
50,940
86,079
-40.8
%
Average stage length (miles)
565
644
-12.3
%
Departures
27,776
43,447
-36.1
%
Passengers
1,746,376
2,693,468
-35.2
%
Controllable completion factor*
American
99.36
%
97.17
%
2.3
%
United
99.96
%
98.33
%
1.7
%
Total completion factor**
American
97.85
%
95.76
%
2.2
%
United
99.21
%
97.58
%
3.6
%
*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control **Total completion factor includes all cancellations
1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures (In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
Income Tax (Expense) / Benefit
Net Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share
Income (Loss) Before Taxes
Income Tax (Expense) / Benefit
Net Income
Net Income per Diluted Share
GAAP income (loss)
$(10,020
)
$930
$(9,090
)
$(0.25
)
$(18,386
)
$4,112
$14,274
$(0.40
)
Adjustments(1)(2)
5,398
(589
)
3,313
$0.13
6,462
(1,470
)
4,992
$0.14
Adjusted income
(loss)
(4,622
)
341
(4,281
)
$(0.12
)
(11,924
)
2,642
(9,282
)
$(0.26
)
Interest expense
11,276
7,930
Interest income
(71
)
(51
)
Depreciation and amortization
15,203
21,028
Adjusted EBITDA
21,786
16,983
Aircraft rent
4,083
9,586
Adjusted EBITDAR
$25,869
$26,569
(1)
Includes adjustment for impairment charges of $3.7 million during our three months ended December 31, 2022, related to the intangible asset under the American CPA.
(2)
Includes losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities of $1.7 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.