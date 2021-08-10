Mesa Air Group Reports July 2021 Operating Performance
08/10/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for July 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 32,843 block hours in July 2021, a 92.1 percent increase from July 2020 as a result of increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.72 percent and 99.90 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for July 2021 vs. July 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD vs. fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Block Hours
American
12,830
6,228
106.0
%
111,379
117,427
-5.2
%
United
19,798
10,867
82.2
%
147,927
155,156
-4.7
%
DHL
215
N/A
N/A
1,888
N/A
N/A
Total
32,843
17,095
92.1
%
261,194
272,583
-4.2
%
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Departures
American
7,074
3,576
97.8
%
59,008
67,269
-12.3
%
United
8,984
5,703
57.5
%
68,968
78,262
-11.9
%
DHL
141
N/A
N/A
1,227
N/A
N/A
Total
16,199
9,279
74.6
%
129,203
145,531
-11.2
%
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Controllable Completion Factor*
American
98.72
%
99.50
%
-0.8
%
99.55
%
99.74
%
-0.2
%
United
99.90
%
99.38
%
0.5
%
99.97
%
99.94
%
0.0
%
Total Completion Factor**
American
96.47
%
99.44
%
-3.0
%
96.93
%
93.58
%
3.6
%
United
98.30
%
98.34
%
0.0
%
97.71
%
94.97
%
2.9
%
Operating statistics month over month for July 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
Jul-21
Jun-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Block Hours
American
12,830
12,610
1.7
%
12,830
6,228
106.0
%
United
19,798
17,184
15.2
%
19,798
10,867
82.2
%
DHL
215
221
-2.5
%
215
N/A
N/A
Total
32,843
30,015
9.4
%
32,843
17,095
92.1
%
Jul-21
Jun-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Departures
American
7,074
7,020
0.8
%
7,074
3,576
97.8
%
United
8,984
7,712
16.5
%
8,984
5,703
57.5
%
DHL
141
144
-2.1
%
141
N/A
N/A
Total
16,199
14,876
8.9
%
16,199
9,279
74.6
%
Jul-21
Jun-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Controllable Completion Factor*
American
98.72
%
98.58
%
0.1
%
98.72
%
99.50
%
-0.8
%
United
99.90
%
99.97
%
-0.1
%
99.90
%
99.38
%
0.5
%
Total Completion Factor**
American
96.47
%
96.83
%
-0.4
%
96.47
%
99.44
%
-3.0
%
United
98.30
%
98.76
%
-0.5
%
98.30
%
98.34
%
0.0
%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control **Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.