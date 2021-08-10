Log in
Mesa Air Group Reports July 2021 Operating Performance

08/10/2021
PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for July 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 32,843 block hours in July 2021, a 92.1 percent increase from July 2020 as a result of increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.72 percent and 99.90 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for July 2021 vs. July 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD vs. fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

 Jul-21 Jul-20 % Change  YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change 
Block Hours       
American12,830 6,228 106.0% 111,379 117,427 -5.2%
United19,798 10,867 82.2% 147,927 155,156 -4.7%
DHL215 N/A N/A  1,888 N/A N/A 
Total32,843 17,095 92.1% 261,194 272,583 -4.2%
        
 Jul-21 Jul-20 % Change  YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change 
Departures       
American7,074 3,576 97.8% 59,008 67,269 -12.3%
United8,984 5,703 57.5% 68,968 78,262 -11.9%
DHL141 N/A N/A  1,227 N/A N/A 
Total16,199 9,279 74.6% 129,203 145,531 -11.2%
        
 Jul-21 Jul-20 % Change  YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change 
Controllable Completion Factor*     
American98.72%99.50%-0.8% 99.55%99.74%-0.2%
United99.90%99.38%0.5% 99.97%99.94%0.0%
        
Total Completion Factor**       
American96.47%99.44%-3.0% 96.93%93.58%3.6%
United98.30%98.34%0.0% 97.71%94.97%2.9%

Operating statistics month over month for July 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

 Jul-21 Jun-21 % Change  QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change 
Block Hours       
American12,830 12,610 1.7% 12,830 6,228 106.0%
United19,798 17,184 15.2% 19,798 10,867 82.2%
DHL215 221 -2.5% 215 N/A N/A 
Total32,843 30,015 9.4% 32,843 17,095 92.1%
        
 Jul-21 Jun-21 % Change  QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change 
Departures       
American7,074 7,020 0.8% 7,074 3,576 97.8%
United8,984 7,712 16.5% 8,984 5,703 57.5%
DHL141 144 -2.1% 141 N/A N/A 
Total16,199 14,876 8.9% 16,199 9,279 74.6%
        
 Jul-21 Jun-21 % Change  QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change 
Controllable Completion Factor*     
American98.72%98.58%0.1% 98.72%99.50%-0.8%
United99.90%99.97%-0.1% 99.90%99.38%0.5%
        
        
Total Completion Factor**       
American96.47%96.83%-0.4% 96.47%99.44%-3.0%
United98.30%98.76%-0.5% 98.30%98.34%0.0%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations/Media
Susan Donofrio
susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
