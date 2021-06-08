Mesa Air Group Reports May 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for May 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 28,264 block hours in May 2021, a 134.0 percent increase from May 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.84 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for May 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

May-21 May-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,741 5,566 110.9% 85,939 108,199 -20.6% United 16,300 6,511 150.3% 110,945 138,042 -19.6% DHL 223 n/a N/A 1,452 n/a N/A Total 28,264 12,077 134.0% 198,336 246,241 -19.5% May-21 May-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,368 3,284 93.9% 44,914 61,994 -27.6% United 7,482 3,735 100.3% 52,272 69,009 -24.3% DHL 143 n/a N/A 942 n/a N/A Total 13,993 7,019 99.4% 98,128 131,003 -25.1% May-21 May-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion Factor* American 99.84% 100.00% -0.16% 99.84% 99.74% 0.10% United 100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 99.99% 99.98% 0.01% Total Completion Factor** American 97.22% 97.19% 0.03% 97.02% 93.10% 4.21% United 99.27% 95.97% 3.44% 97.46% 94.47% 3.17%

Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

May-21 Apr-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,741 11,066 6.1% 22,807 11,532 97.8% United 16,300 15,644 4.2% 31,944 10,842 194.6% DHL 223 173 28.9% 397 n/a N/A Total 28,264 26,883 5.1% 55,147 22,374 146.5% May-21 Apr-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,368 6,198 2.7% 12,566 6,617 89.9% United 7,482 7,203 3.7% 14,685 6,226 135.9% DHL 143 120 16.1% 263 n/a N/A Total 13,993 13,521 3.4% 27,514 12,843 114.2% May-21 Apr-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion Factor* American 99.84% 99.95% -0.1% 99.90% 100.00% -0.1% United 100.00% 99.97% 0.0% 99.99% 100.00% 0.0% Total Completion Factor** American 97.22% 98.80% -1.6% 98.00% 74.40% 31.7% United 99.27% 99.64% -0.4% 99.45% 78.06% 27.4%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 95 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of May 31th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 450 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations

Susan Donofrio

susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media

Megan Bilbao

Media@mesa-air.com