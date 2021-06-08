Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mesa Air Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MESA   US5904791358

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mesa Air Group Reports May 2021 Operating Performance

06/08/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for May 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 28,264 block hours in May 2021, a 134.0 percent increase from May 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.84 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for May 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

 May-21May-20% Change YTD FY2021YTD FY2020% Change
Block Hours       
American11,741 5,566 110.9%  85,939 108,199 -20.6% 
United16,300 6,511 150.3%  110,945 138,042 -19.6% 
DHL223 n/aN/A 1,452 n/aN/A
Total28,264 12,077 134.0%  198,336 246,241 -19.5% 
        
 May-21May-20% Change YTD FY2021YTD FY2020% Change
Departures       
American6,368 3,284 93.9%  44,914 61,994 -27.6% 
United7,482 3,735 100.3%  52,272 69,009 -24.3% 
DHL143 n/aN/A 942 n/aN/A
Total13,993 7,019 99.4%  98,128 131,003 -25.1% 
        
 May-21May-20% Change YTD FY2021YTD FY2020% Change
Controllable
     
Completion             
Factor*             
American99.84% 100.00% -0.16%  99.84% 99.74% 0.10% 
United100.00% 100.00% 0.00%  99.99% 99.98% 0.01% 
        
Total Completion Factor**       
American97.22% 97.19% 0.03%  97.02% 93.10% 4.21% 
United99.27% 95.97% 3.44%  97.46% 94.47% 3.17% 

Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

 May-21Apr-21% Change QTD FY2021QTD FY2020% Change
Block Hours       
American11,741 11,066 6.1%  22,807 11,532 97.8% 
United16,300 15,644 4.2%  31,944 10,842 194.6% 
DHL223 173 28.9%  397 n/aN/A
Total28,264 26,883 5.1%  55,147 22,374 146.5% 
        
 May-21Apr-21% Change QTD FY2021QTD FY2020% Change
Departures       
American6,368 6,198 2.7%  12,566 6,617 89.9% 
United7,482 7,203 3.7%  14,685 6,226 135.9% 
DHL143 120 16.1%  263 n/aN/A
Total13,993 13,521 3.4%  27,514 12,843 114.2% 
        
 May-21Apr-21% Change QTD FY2021QTD FY2020% Change
Controllable
     
Completion             
Factor*             
American99.84% 99.95% -0.1%  99.90% 100.00% -0.1% 
United100.00% 99.97% 0.0%  99.99% 100.00% 0.0% 
        
        
Total Completion Factor**       
American97.22% 98.80% -1.6%  98.00% 74.40% 31.7% 
United99.27% 99.64% -0.4%  99.45% 78.06% 27.4% 

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 95 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of May 31th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 450 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
04:01pMesa Air Group Reports May 2021 Operating Performance
GL
06/01Airline Stocks Advance Following Memorial Day Weekend
MT
05/14MESA AIR  : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/12MESA AIR  : Reports April Block Hours
MT
05/12Mesa Air Group Reports April 2021 Operating Performance
GL
05/12MESA AIR GROUP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/11MESA AIR  : Deutsche Bank Upgrades Mesa Air Group to Buy From Hold; Price Target..
MT
05/11MESA AIR  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/10MESA AIR : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10MESA AIR  : Earnings Flash (MESA) MESA AIR GROUP Posts Q2 EPS $0.23, vs. Street ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 524 M - -
Net income 2021 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 340 M 340 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 111
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mesa Air Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,20 $
Last Close Price 9,51 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Lotz President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Hornberg Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bradford R. Rich Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mitchell Ira Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.42.15%340
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.25.04%34 465
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.53.77%15 554
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD49.96%5 226
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY14.10%3 822
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD18.42%2 373