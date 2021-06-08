Mesa Air Group Reports May 2021 Operating Performance
06/08/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for May 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 28,264 block hours in May 2021, a 134.0 percent increase from May 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.84 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for May 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
May-21
May-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Block Hours
American
11,741
5,566
110.9%
85,939
108,199
-20.6%
United
16,300
6,511
150.3%
110,945
138,042
-19.6%
DHL
223
n/a
N/A
1,452
n/a
N/A
Total
28,264
12,077
134.0%
198,336
246,241
-19.5%
May-21
May-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Departures
American
6,368
3,284
93.9%
44,914
61,994
-27.6%
United
7,482
3,735
100.3%
52,272
69,009
-24.3%
DHL
143
n/a
N/A
942
n/a
N/A
Total
13,993
7,019
99.4%
98,128
131,003
-25.1%
May-21
May-20
% Change
YTD FY2021
YTD FY2020
% Change
Controllable
Completion
Factor*
American
99.84%
100.00%
-0.16%
99.84%
99.74%
0.10%
United
100.00%
100.00%
0.00%
99.99%
99.98%
0.01%
Total Completion Factor**
American
97.22%
97.19%
0.03%
97.02%
93.10%
4.21%
United
99.27%
95.97%
3.44%
97.46%
94.47%
3.17%
Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
May-21
Apr-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Block Hours
American
11,741
11,066
6.1%
22,807
11,532
97.8%
United
16,300
15,644
4.2%
31,944
10,842
194.6%
DHL
223
173
28.9%
397
n/a
N/A
Total
28,264
26,883
5.1%
55,147
22,374
146.5%
May-21
Apr-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Departures
American
6,368
6,198
2.7%
12,566
6,617
89.9%
United
7,482
7,203
3.7%
14,685
6,226
135.9%
DHL
143
120
16.1%
263
n/a
N/A
Total
13,993
13,521
3.4%
27,514
12,843
114.2%
May-21
Apr-21
% Change
QTD FY2021
QTD FY2020
% Change
Controllable
Completion
Factor*
American
99.84%
99.95%
-0.1%
99.90%
100.00%
-0.1%
United
100.00%
99.97%
0.0%
99.99%
100.00%
0.0%
Total Completion Factor**
American
97.22%
98.80%
-1.6%
98.00%
74.40%
31.7%
United
99.27%
99.64%
-0.4%
99.45%
78.06%
27.4%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control **Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 95 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of May 31th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 450 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.