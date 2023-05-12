Advanced search
    MESA   US5904791358

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

(MESA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24:06 2023-05-12 pm EDT
1.515 USD   +6.69%
02:47pMesa Air Group to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference
07:46aRaymond James Upgrades Mesa Air Group to Market Perform From Underperform
05/11Mesa Airlines Names Lorraine Dimarco as Vice President of Maintenance
Mesa Air Group to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

05/12/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
PHOENIX, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced that it will provide an audio webcast of a virtual fireside chat with Torque Zubeck, Mesa’s Chief Financial Officer, at the BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 18th.

The audio webcast will be presented live at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. To participate, listeners should access the link here several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at https://investor.mesa-air.com/ within 24 hours after the event for 90 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 105 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31, 2023, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 109 aircraft with approximately 325 daily departures and 2,388 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc. and a flight service agreement with DHL.

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Contact:

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Media
Media@mesa-air.com 

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
investor.relations@mesa-air.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 532 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 57,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 478
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan G. Ornstein Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Lotz President, EVP & General Counsel
Torque Zubeck Chief Financial Officer
David W. Hopkins Chief Information Officer
Mitchell Ira Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.-7.19%58
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-13.96%17 239
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.10.61%9 186
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD2.29%5 401
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-25.09%1 915
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY47.64%1 807
